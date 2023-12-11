Monday Night Football: How to Watch Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants Tonight Without Cable
Football fans get not one but two MNF games tonight, with an AFC battle in Miami and an NFC clash in New Jersey happening simultaneously.
Keep your remote handy, because you've got two games to flip between this evening. The NFL has two Monday Night Football contests on tap for tonight, and both get underway at the same time. In one game, the high-powered 9-3 Miami Dolphins host the plodding 4-8 Tennessee Titans. In the other, the suddenly resurgent 6-6 Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on the frisky 4-8 New York Giants.
Both games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). The Titans-Dolphins game is on ESPN, and the Packers-Giants game is on ABC and ESPN Plus. Looking for the Manning brothers? Peyton and Eli have the night off and will return next week.
Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.
How to watch MNF without cable
If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC and ESPN are available on each of the five major streaming services.
Sling TV's Sling Orange plan includes ESPN but not ABC, and the Blue plan includes ABC (in only in a handful of markets) but not ESPN. Each plan costs $45 a month in the areas with ABC and $40 elsewhere. The combined Orange-and-Blue plan costs $55 or $60 a month.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month Entertainment package includes ABC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.
Fubo's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 after a recent price hike and includes ABC and ESPN. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get.
ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $11 a month. With it, you'll be able to watch the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants game on Monday night.
All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
