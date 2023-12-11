Monday Night Football: How to Watch Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants Tonight Without Cable

Keep your remote handy, because you've got two games to flip between this evening. The NFL has two Monday Night Football contests on tap for tonight, and both get underway at the same time. In one game, the high-powered 9-3 Miami Dolphins host the plodding 4-8 Tennessee Titans. In the other, the suddenly resurgent 6-6 Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on the frisky 4-8 New York Giants.

Both games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). The Titans-Dolphins game is on ESPN, and the Packers-Giants game is on ABC and ESPN Plus. Looking for the Manning brothers? Peyton and Eli have the night off and will return next week.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football tonight. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

How to watch MNF without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC and ESPN are available on each of the five major streaming services.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.