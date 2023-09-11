Monday Night Football: How to Watch, Stream Bills vs. Jets, ManningCast Without Cable

With a strong defense led by the disruptive Quinnen Williams up front and shutdown cornerback Sauce Gardner on the back end, along with wideout Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall coming off impressive rookie seasons, the thinking in New York heading into the 2023 season was that the only missing piece for the Jets was at quarterback. The beleaguered franchise hopes they've solved the puzzle of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2010 by trading for four-time MVP and Super Bowl-winning QB Aaron Rodgers.

The former Packer will face a stiff test at home against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in his first game as a Jet in prime time in New York (OK, technically New Jersey). The Bills have made the playoffs the last four years but are still looking to get to their first Super Bowl in 30 years. Kickoff for the Bills and Jets on Monday Night Football is set for tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

Aaron Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Manning brothers are back with a third year of the ManningCast, their alternative broadcast on ESPN2. Brothers Peyton and Eli and assorted guests (but not a third co-host) will call 10 Monday Night Football games again this season, starting with Week 1. Three of the 10 ManningCasts will also be available on ESPN Plus, including tonight's Bills-Jets game.

How to watch Bills vs. Jets without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Bills-Jets game on ESPN or ESPN2 with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ESPN and ESPN2 are available on each of the five major streaming services.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.