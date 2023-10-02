Monday Night Football: How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants, ManningCast Without Cable

The 1-2 New York Giants host the 2-1 Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in a battle between NFC teams with playoff aspirations. This relatively early season game could loom large at the end of the year because the Giants and Seahawks are more likely to be fighting for a Wild Card playoff berth than a division title. The Eagles and 49ers have yet to lose this year and are the runaway favorites to win the NFC East and NFC West, respectively. That would leave the Giants and Seahawks looking to sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card team, something each was able to do last season.

The Seahawks-Giants game kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. You can flip over to ESPN2 during the game to catch the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli calling the game with guests popping on to chat with the former NFL greats.

Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

How to watch MNF without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are available on each of the five major streaming services.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.