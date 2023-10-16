Monday Night Football: How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers Tonight Without Cable

The Los Angeles Chargers should be well rested for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming off their bye week, the Chargers expect to have Austin Ekeler back in the lineup after being out since injuring his ankle in week 1. The Cowboys looked dominate over the first two weeks of the season but have dropped two of their last three games. It will be a fun matchup with the explosive Chargers offense led by QB Justin Herbert going up against All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons and the tough Dallas defense.

The Cowboys-Chargers game kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. Looking for the Manning brothers? Peyton and Eli have the night off. The ManningCast will return in next week.

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

How to watch MNF without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC and ESPN are available on each of the five major streaming services.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.