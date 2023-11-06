Monday Night Football: How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets, ManningCast Tonight Without Cable

Despite losing Aaron Rodgers mere minutes into the season, the New York Jets find themselves at 4-3 and in the playoff hunt as they near the midpoint of the season with beleaguered quarterback Zach Wilson at the helm. The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the most talented young QBs in the league with Justin Herbert and yet are only 3-4 and fighting to stay in the playoff picture. These two AFC hopefuls meet tonight in the Meadowlands on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers-Jets game kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. You can flip over to ESPN2 during the game to catch the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli calling the game and guests popping on to chat with the former NFL greats.

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets host the Los Angeles Chargers tonight on Monday Night Football. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season.

How to watch MNF without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are available on each of the five major streaming services.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection.