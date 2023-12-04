Monday Night Football: How to Watch Bengals vs. Jaguars, ManningCast Tonight Without Cable
Week 13 concludes in Jacksonville tonight, with the Jags hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.
If you haven't seen the Jacksonville Jaguars play a game yet this season, tonight's your chance to check out a team that has quietly been one of the best squads in the AFC. The Jags have one of the league's best young QBs in Trevor Lawrence and have won seven of their last eight games to run their record to 8-3. A win tonight at home against the Joe Burrow-less Bengals would move them into a tie atop the conference alongside the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
The Bengals-Jaguars game kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. You can flip over to ESPN2 to catch the ManningCast, with brothers Peyton and Eli calling the game, and guests popping on to chat with the NFL greats.
Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.
How to watch MNF without cable
If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are available on each of the five major streaming services.
Sling TV's Sling Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2 but not ABC, and the Blue plan includes ABC (in only in a handful of markets) but neither ESPN channel. Each plan costs $45 a month in the areas with ABC and $40 elsewhere. The combined Orange-and-Blue plan costs $55 or $60 a month.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month Entertainment package includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.
Fubo's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Click here to see which local channels you get.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 after a recent price hike and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get.
All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
