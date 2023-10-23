Monday Night Football: How to Watch 49ers vs. Vikings, ManningCast Tonight Without Cable

The 49ers are coming off their first loss of the season. After a defeat in Cleveland last week, the 5-1 Niners will stay on the road and look to get back to their winning ways in Minnesota on Monday night against the 2-4 Vikings. The Vikings won last week in Chicago and will try to make it two straight victories without their All Pro receiver, Justin Jefferson, in the lineup. The 49ers are also banged up. Brock Purdy's favorite weapons, running back Christian McCaffrey and wideout Deebo Samuel, left last week's game with injuries and might not play Monday night. The status of 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is also uncertain heading into Monday night.

The 49ers-Vikings game kicks off tonight at 5:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. ET) on ABC and ESPN. You can flip over to ESPN2 during the game to catch the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli calling the game with guests popping on to chat with the former NFL greats.

Brock Purdy lost his first regular season game as an NFL starter last week. Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Keep reading to see your viewing options for Monday Night Football. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

How to watch MNF without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch Monday Night Football with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that ABC and ESPN are available on each of the five major streaming services.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.