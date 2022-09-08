Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
Lowe's Brings Same-Day Delivery to Customers With Instacart

Who do you think would win in a delivery race; Lowe's or Amazon?

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Lowe's logo
Forget to pick something up at the hardware store? Lowe's will bring it to you.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lowe's announced Thursday that it was teaming up with Instacart to offer customers same-day delivery nationwide. Items up to 3x3x5 feet and weighing up to 60 pounds can be delivered -- or scheduled to be delivered -- to your front door in less than an hour in some cases.

Lowe's began testing same-day delivery with Instacart in February in select markets. Now, same-day delivery is available in all 50 states and Washington D.C. 

"We're excited to open up this new fulfillment offering across the U.S. for customers to shop for all of their project needs," Mike Shady, Lowe's senior vice president of online, said.

Customers who want to take advantage of Lowe's same-day delivery can go to the Lowe's storefront in Instacart's website or app.

