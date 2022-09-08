Lowe's Brings Same-Day Delivery to Customers With Instacart

Lowe's announced Thursday that it was teaming up with Instacart to offer customers same-day delivery nationwide. Items up to 3x3x5 feet and weighing up to 60 pounds can be delivered -- or scheduled to be delivered -- to your front door in less than an hour in some cases.

Lowe's began testing same-day delivery with Instacart in February in select markets. Now, same-day delivery is available in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

"We're excited to open up this new fulfillment offering across the U.S. for customers to shop for all of their project needs," Mike Shady, Lowe's senior vice president of online, said.

Customers who want to take advantage of Lowe's same-day delivery can go to the Lowe's storefront in Instacart's website or app.

For more news, check out what's different about the new iPhone 14 models, how much the new iPhone line will cost and everything else Apple announced at its Far Out event.