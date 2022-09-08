The New iPhone 14 Lineup Is Impressive, but These Models Will Cost You

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will start at $799 and $899 in the US, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will kick off at $999 and $1,099, Apple said Wednesday at its fall product event.

The $799 price tag for the basic iPhone 14 is the same as the iPhone 13 at launch, and the same as the new Apple Watch Ultra.

The most you'll pay in the new iPhone lineup is $1,599 for an iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB of memory.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET

With the unveiling of the iPhone 14 models, the price of older iPhones has come down. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 now start at $599, and the iPhone SE now starts at $429.

Prices for the iPhone 14 models are in line with similar iPhone 13 models. However, the iPhone 13 Mini cost $699 at launch, making it the cheapest iPhone 13 model. Apple didn't announce a similar iPhone 14 model at its event Wednesday.

According to data from Consumer Research Intelligence Partners, the iPhone 13 Mini reportedly made up only 3% of iPhone sales in the first quarter of 2022, underselling even the iPhone 12 Mini, which made up about 5% of sales in the first half of 2021.

Let's also not forget that the first iPhone in 2007 was $399 for the 4GB model and $599 for the 8GB model, and both original models came with a two-year contract with AT&T at launch. On the other end of the spectrum, the base model iPhone X started at $999.

The iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max can be preordered starting Sept. 9, and they'll begin shipping Sept. 16. The iPhone 14 Plus can be preordered starting on Sept. 9 also, but it won't ship until Oct. 7.

In the UK, the iPhone 14 starts at £849, and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at £949 -- noticeably more expensive than in the US, thanks to VAT and a poor exchange rate. The iPhone 14 Pro will set Brits back at least £1,099, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at least £1,199. In Australia, the iPhone 14 base price is AU$1,399, and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at AU$1,579. The iPhone 14 Pro will set Aussies back at least AU$1,749, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at AU$1,899.

