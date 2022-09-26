Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Services & Software

iOS 16.0.2 Fixes Some of the iPhone's Newest Annoyances

Apple's latest update patches the iPhone 14 Pro's camera shake issue, among other bugs.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
iOS 16 logo on a yellow background
Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Another iPhone update is here. Apple released iOS 16.0.2 on Thursday. The latest version of iOS 16 fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. 

iOS 16.0.2 update

iOS 16.0.2 details.

 Jared DiPane/CNET

The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Other issues the update fixes include some iPhone screens going black during device setup and copy-and-pasting between apps causing permission prompts. 

The update is available for all eligible iPhones, not just iPhone 14 models.

This update comes about a week after Apple released the iOS 16.0.1 update. That update reportedly fixed FaceTime and iMessage bugs with iOS 16 that some users experienced.

Apple is already working on iOS 16.1, and iOS 16.1 Beta 2 is available to developers now. 

iPhone 14 Pro
$999 at Apple

More Apple News

Now playing: Watch this: Testing iOS 16 (Edit/Delete Sent Messages, New Lock Screen...
16:22