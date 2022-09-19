iOS 16.0.1 for iPhone 14: Apple Reportedly Fixes FaceTime, iMessage Bugs

Apple has issued iOS 16.0.1, a follow up to the company's iOS 16 software, to patch several issues for the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, 9to5Mac has reported.

Here are the full iOS 16.0.1 release notes, according to 9to5Mac, which has access to an iPhone 14 Pro on which the update appeared late Wednesday:

"Fixes an issue with activation and migration during set up of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro"

"Photos may appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max"

"Enterprise single sign-on apps may fail to authenticate"

Some of those activation issues reportedly include problems receiving iMessages and FaceTime calls, conversations in iMessage showing up in multiple threads and sent iMessages appearing to come from the wrong account.

iOS 16 was released last Monday and brought a slew of new features to the iPhone, including a way to edit sent iMessages and customize your lock screen. The first preorders of the were set to arrive on Friday. iPhone 14 users will be prompted to set up their phones with iOS 16.0.1, according to the report.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.