Tech Services & Software

iOS 16.1 Beta 2, Available Now to Developers: What's New

Apple releases the latest version of iOS 16.1 to developers. Here are some of the updates they'll see.

David Anders headshot
David Anders
The battery icon as seen on an iPhone running iOS 16 beta
Patrick Holland/CNET

It's been a little over a week since Apple released its biggest operating software update this year, iOS 16, and already the tech giant is working on upgrades. The newest released version, iOS 16.1 Beta 2, is available to developers as of Tuesday.

The update includes enhanced monitoring of live activities from the lock screen, according to reports -- like an NFL score or the status of your DoorDash order -- as well as the ability to delete the Apple Wallet app and greater support for Matter

Clean energy charging, which can adjust charging times, is another new feature, along with the creation of iCloud Shared Photo Libraries, where up to six people can customize how they share pics. 

And good news the iPhones that were left out of the battery icon's return to the Home Screen: The battery percentage icon is now available on those devices as well, including the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

