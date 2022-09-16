iPhone 14 Models, Compared: Everything From Price to Size to Battery

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.
Three of Apple's new iPhone 14 models -- the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max -- debut today. But which one should you buy? It certainly helps to examine the specs.
Apple unveiled its 2022 iPhone 14 lineup last week, highlighting new cameras, the iPhone 14 Plus (a larger non-Pro model that arrives Oct. 7) and a redesigned notch known as the Dynamic Island for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The lineup will also be the first to omit a physical SIM card slot on its US models, instead opting for an eSIM when activating service with a wireless carrier. Plus, it's the first iPhone lineup to include satellite communication for emergency calls when cellular service isn't available.
While several of these new features will be available across the lineup, there are a number of differences (and prices) for each model. We've rounded them up in this specs chart, so you can directly compare what's available.
The new iPhone lineup was just one part of Apple's latest product reveal, with Apple also debuting three new Apple Watch models with the $249 Apple Watch SE, $399 Apple Watch Series 8 and the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. The AirPods Pro also received a 2022 update, with Apple claiming it will have longer battery life and improved noise canceling for the same $249 price as the original.
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
|iPhone 14
|iPhone 14 Plus
|iPhone 14 Pro
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels
|6.7-inch OLED; 2,778x1,284 pixels
|6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, OLED display, 2,556x1,179 pixels
|6.7-inch Super Retina XDR, OLED display, 2,796x1,290 pixels
|Pixel density
|460 ppi
|458 ppi
|460 ppi
|460 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 in.
|6.33 x 3.07 x 0.31 in.
|5.81 x 2.81 x 0.31 in.
|6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 in.
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|147 x 72 x 7.8mm
|161 x 78 x 7.8mm
|147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm
|160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.07 oz.; 172g
|7.16 oz.; 203g
|7.27 oz.; 206g
|8.47 oz.; 240g
|Mobile software
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|Rear cameras
|12MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide)
|12MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide)
|48MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide), 12MP (telephoto)
|48MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide), 12MP (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|Video capture
|HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
|HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
|HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
|HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
|Processor
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|RAM
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Battery
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 20 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 26 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 29 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 29 hours of video playback
|Fingerprint sensor
|No (Face ID)
|No (Face ID)
|No (Face ID)
|No (Face ID)
|Connector
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM)
|5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM)
|Dynamic Island; Always-On display; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM)
|Dynamic Island; Always-On display; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM)
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB)
|$899 (128GB), $999 (256GB), $1,199 (512GB)
|$999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB)
|$1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB)
|Price (GBP)
|£849 (128GB)
|£949 (128GB)
|£1,099 (128GB)
|£1,199 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,399 (128GB)
|AU$1,579 (128GB)
|AU$1,749 (128GB)
|AU$1,899 (128GB)