iPhone 14 Models, Compared: Everything From Price to Size to Battery

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Three of Apple's new iPhone 14 models -- the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max -- debut today. But which one should you buy? It certainly helps to examine the specs.

Apple unveiled its 2022 iPhone 14 lineup last week, highlighting new cameras, the iPhone 14 Plus (a larger non-Pro model that arrives Oct. 7) and a redesigned notch known as the Dynamic Island for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The lineup will also be the first to omit a physical SIM card slot on its US models, instead opting for an eSIM when activating service with a wireless carrier. Plus, it's the first iPhone lineup to include satellite communication for emergency calls when cellular service isn't available.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 14 Lineup: A Spec Comparison

While several of these new features will be available across the lineup, there are a number of differences (and prices) for each model. We've rounded them up in this specs chart, so you can directly compare what's available.

The new iPhone lineup was just one part of Apple's latest product reveal, with Apple also debuting three new Apple Watch models with the $249 Apple Watch SE, $399 Apple Watch Series 8 and the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. The AirPods Pro also received a 2022 update, with Apple claiming it will have longer battery life and improved noise canceling for the same $249 price as the original.