How to Watch 'The Voice 2023': Stream Season 24 From Anywhere
The vocal talent show is back, with country legend Reba McEntire joining the mentors.
The Voice returns Monday for its 24th season, with country music royalty joining the mentor lineup for the singing competition show.
Sitting alongside the familiar faces of Niall Horan, John Legend and Gwen Stefani in the iconic spinning chairs will be three-time Grammy Award winner Reba McEntire, who will be stepping into the big shoes of original show mentor Blake Shelton.
Former One Direction star Horan will be hoping for similar success to last season, after helping guide teenager Gina Miles to victory in Season 23.
Don't miss a single performance by following our guide to watching The Voice season 24 from anywhere in the world.
When does The Voice 2023 start?
The Voice season 24 is set to debut in the US on Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
The show is set to air back-to-back episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at the same all the way through the blind auditions and battle rounds, before switching down to one night each week for live shows later in the season.
Each episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day after being broadcast on NBC in the US.
How to watch The Voice 2023 from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Watch in The Voice the US
There are numerous live TV streaming services available in the US that carry NBC live, allowing you to watch The Voice as soon as it airs on Monday and Tuesdays, and YouTube TV is our favorite. It costs $73 a month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
Season 24 episodes of The Voice will be available to stream on Peacock every Tuesday and Wednesday, one day after they air on NBC.
Peacock is $6 a month for the ad-based version, or $12 a month for Peacock Premium Plus, which removes any commercials, as well as giving you the option to download select content to watch offline. Note there are some ads on the Premium Plus subscription due to content licensing agreements.
If you're a Spectrum or Xfinity internet customer, you may have free access to the platform right now. Read our Peacock review.
Watch The Voice in Canada
The great news for Canadian reality TV show fans is that they can watch The Voice season 24 in tandem with American viewers and for free. Episodes will be available to watch on demand starting Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT via CTV2, as well as the CTV website and mobile app.
Tips for streaming The Voice season 24 using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is located in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software