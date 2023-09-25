How to Watch 'The Voice 2023': Stream Season 24 From Anywhere

The Voice returns Monday for its 24th season, with country music royalty joining the mentor lineup for the singing competition show.

Sitting alongside the familiar faces of Niall Horan, John Legend and Gwen Stefani in the iconic spinning chairs will be three-time Grammy Award winner Reba McEntire, who will be stepping into the big shoes of original show mentor Blake Shelton.

Former One Direction star Horan will be hoping for similar success to last season, after helping guide teenager Gina Miles to victory in Season 23.

Don't miss a single performance by following our guide to watching The Voice season 24 from anywhere in the world.

When does The Voice 2023 start?

The Voice season 24 is set to debut in the US on Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The show is set to air back-to-back episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at the same all the way through the blind auditions and battle rounds, before switching down to one night each week for live shows later in the season.

Each episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day after being broadcast on NBC in the US.

Watch The Voice in Canada



CTV CTV Carries The Voice USA season 24 in Canada The great news for Canadian reality TV show fans is that they can watch The Voice season 24 in tandem with American viewers and for free. Episodes will be available to watch on demand starting Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT via CTV2, as well as the CTV website and mobile app. See at CTV

