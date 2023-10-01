X
How to Watch Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets Tonight

For millions of Swifties, the NFL Sunday Night Football game on Peacock NBC will be more about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce than about football.

The biggest game in a typical NFL week often involves the Kansas City Chiefs and often takes place on Sunday night, but this Sunday's week 4 matchup between the Chiefs and the New York Jets comes with next-level hype that rivals the Super Bowl. You can blame Taylor Swift. The mega-star will be at Met Life Stadium tonight to cheer on the Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce, bringing legions of Swift fans who couldn't care less about football together with legions of NFL fans who couldn't care less about Tay's love life. 

Taylor Swift reacts during a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Taylor Swift, seen here at last week's Chiefs game in Kansas City, will also attend tonight's game against the Jets.

 David Eulitt/Getty Images

NBC's cameras will spend plenty of time focused on Swift's reactions during the game, and given how badly the Jets' are playing, she should have numerous opportunities to cheer. The green team from New York has had trouble keeping opposing offenses off the field with quarterback Zach Wilson struggling mightily. Meanwhile the Chiefs are coming off back-to-back wins and enter the game as overwhelming favorites behind stars like Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Kickoff for the Taylor Swift (er, Chiefs-Jets) game on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) tonight with the game streaming nationally on Peacock and also available on your local NBC station.

Keep reading to see your options for watching Sunday Night Football on Peacock and live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

How to watch, livestream NBC Sunday Night Football

NBC carries all Sunday Night Football games nationwide in 2023, so your local NBC station will carry the games. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch NBC for free -- you can also stream the games live using a streaming service. The least-expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but Sunday Night Football streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

A closeup of Peacock's logo on a phone
James Martin/CNET

Peacock Premium

Carries Sunday Night Football games for $6 per month

The most affordable way to stream Sunday Night Football games is with Peacock. Its $6-per-month Premium plan includes access to Sunday Night Football and all the games that NBC airs.

Read our Peacock review.

See at Peacock
YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries NBC for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries NBC for $70 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month right now (before jumping to $77 per month on October 12) and includes NBC in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu Plus Live TV
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month Entertainment package includes NBC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream
Fubo logo
Fubo

Fubo

Carries NBC for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

See at Fubo
A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Blue

Carries NBC for $40 or $45 a month

Sling TV's Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations but only in a handful of markets. Read our Sling TV review. The price will be either $40 or $45 per month, depending on where you live. 

See at Sling TV

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.