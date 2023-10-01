How to Watch Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets Tonight

The biggest game in a typical NFL week often involves the Kansas City Chiefs and often takes place on Sunday night, but this Sunday's week 4 matchup between the Chiefs and the New York Jets comes with next-level hype that rivals the Super Bowl. You can blame Taylor Swift. The mega-star will be at Met Life Stadium tonight to cheer on the Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce, bringing legions of Swift fans who couldn't care less about football together with legions of NFL fans who couldn't care less about Tay's love life.

Taylor Swift, seen here at last week's Chiefs game in Kansas City, will also attend tonight's game against the Jets. David Eulitt/Getty Images

NBC's cameras will spend plenty of time focused on Swift's reactions during the game, and given how badly the Jets' are playing, she should have numerous opportunities to cheer. The green team from New York has had trouble keeping opposing offenses off the field with quarterback Zach Wilson struggling mightily. Meanwhile the Chiefs are coming off back-to-back wins and enter the game as overwhelming favorites behind stars like Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Kickoff for the Taylor Swift (er, Chiefs-Jets) game on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) tonight with the game streaming nationally on Peacock and also available on your local NBC station.

Keep reading to see your options for watching Sunday Night Football on Peacock and live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

How to watch, livestream NBC Sunday Night Football

NBC carries all Sunday Night Football games nationwide in 2023, so your local NBC station will carry the games. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch NBC for free -- you can also stream the games live using a streaming service. The least-expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but Sunday Night Football streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.