Long before the rise of the Netflix true crime documentary, Forensic Files was setting the standard for documentary programming. Originally running from 1996 through 2011, each episode of the show's 15 seasons revealed how forensic science was used to aid the solving of violent crimes, resolve mystifying accidents, and determine how spates of widespread illness occurred.

Medstar Television/FilmRise

While the show hasn't aired new episodes in over a decade, it can be easily streamed online for those wanting a true crime fix. Better yet, it's available to watch completely free in a number of places. Note that we're not including the rebooted Forensic Files II series in the service recommendations below, though you can catch that show in places like Discovery Plus, Max and Sling (though not for free).

How to watch Forensic Files for free

Roku The Roku Channel 14 seasons, no account needed The Roku Channel also offers ad-supported access to Forensic Files for free with 14 seasons available to stream on-demand. You might already have easy access to The Roku Channel if you have a Roku streaming device or a Roku-powered smart TV. See at The Roku Channel

More ways to watch:

Read more: Sling Freestream vs. Sling: Which Is the Best Option for You?

How to watch Forensic Files for free from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to watch Forensic Files in your region, a VPN can come in handy. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change the location of your phone, tablet or laptop to a US server and gain access to the above free services from anywhere in the world. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

