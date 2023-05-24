How to watch Forensic Files for free

Stream the popular true crime documentary series online without the need for a pricey subscription.
Long before the rise of the Netflix true crime documentary, Forensic Files was setting the standard for documentary programming. Originally running from 1996 through 2011, each episode of the show's 15 seasons revealed how forensic science was used to aid the solving of violent crimes, resolve mystifying accidents, and determine how spates of widespread illness occurred.
While the show hasn't aired new episodes in over a decade, it can be easily streamed online for those wanting a true crime fix. Better yet, it's available to watch completely free in a number of places. Note that we're not including the rebooted Forensic Files II series in the service recommendations below, though you can catch that show in places like Discovery Plus, Max and Sling (though not for free).
Sling's recently revamped Sling Freestream service offers all 15 seasons of Forensic Files to watch for free. One of the best aspects of Freestream is the ability to watch content for free without the need to add a payment card or even create an account, though signing up with a Sling Freestream account has some benefits like watchlists, remembering where you left off and parental controls.
Similarly, Pluto TV has Forensic Files available to stream for free without the need to sign up for an account. The first 14 seasons are available there.
The Roku Channel also offers ad-supported access to Forensic Files for free with 14 seasons available to stream on-demand. You might already have easy access to The Roku Channel if you have a Roku streaming device or a Roku-powered smart TV.
Amazon free streaming service Freevee has 14 seasons of Forensic Files to stream plus some additional best-of compilation content. It's free to use with an Amazon account.
If you find yourself unable to watch Forensic Files in your region, a VPN can come in handy. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change the location of your phone, tablet or laptop to a US server and gain access to the above free services from anywhere in the world. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
