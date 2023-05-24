Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
How to Watch Forensic Files for Free

Stream the popular true crime documentary series online without the need for a pricey subscription.

2 min read
Sling Freestream
15 seasons, no account needed
Pluto TV
Pluto TV
14 seasons, no account needed
See at Pluto TV
The Roku Channel
14 seasons, no account needed
Freevee
14 seasons, stream with Amazon account
ExpressVPN
Best VPN for streaming
Long before the rise of the Netflix true crime documentary, Forensic Files was setting the standard for documentary programming. Originally running from 1996 through 2011, each episode of the show's 15 seasons revealed how forensic science was used to aid the solving of violent crimes, resolve mystifying accidents, and determine how spates of widespread illness occurred. 

Medstar Television/FilmRise

While the show hasn't aired new episodes in over a decade, it can be easily streamed online for those wanting a true crime fix. Better yet, it's available to watch completely free in a number of places. Note that we're not including the rebooted Forensic Files II series in the service recommendations below, though you can catch that show in places like Discovery Plus, Max and Sling (though not for free).

How to watch Forensic Files for free

Sling

Sling Freestream

15 seasons, no account needed

Sling's recently revamped Sling Freestream service offers all 15 seasons of Forensic Files to watch for free. One of the best aspects of Freestream is the ability to watch content for free without the need to add a payment card or even create an account, though signing up with a Sling Freestream account has some benefits like watchlists, remembering where you left off and parental controls. 

James Martin/CNET

Pluto TV

14 seasons, no account needed

Similarly, Pluto TV has Forensic Files available to stream for free without the need to sign up for an account. The first 14 seasons are available there.

Roku

The Roku Channel

14 seasons, no account needed

The Roku Channel also offers ad-supported access to Forensic Files for free with 14 seasons available to stream on-demand. You might already have easy access to The Roku Channel if you have a Roku streaming device or a Roku-powered smart TV. 

James Martin/CNET

Freevee

14 seasons, stream with Amazon account

Amazon free streaming service Freevee has 14 seasons of Forensic Files to stream plus some additional best-of compilation content. It's free to use with an Amazon account. 

More ways to watch:

Read more: Sling Freestream vs. Sling: Which Is the Best Option for You?

How to watch Forensic Files for free from anywhere using a VPN 

If you find yourself unable to watch Forensic Files in your region, a VPN can come in handy. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change the location of your phone, tablet or laptop to a US server and gain access to the above free services from anywhere in the world. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

