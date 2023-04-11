Sling Freestream is the rebranded free tier of Sling TV and it's super easy to sign up for an account and begin watching free content there. It's one of the best free streaming services available, offering over 200 ad-supported channels and over 40,000 on-demand titles to stream at no cost.

While you can watch Freestream content without the need to create an account, logging in to the service offers a more personalizable experience with the ability to mark channels as favorites, create a watchlist, initiate parental controls or continue watching content across all of your devices. You'll need to follow the below steps to create an account if you want those features.

How to sign up for Sling Freestream

1. Head to the .

2. Click on Create a Free Account.

Screenshot by Adam Oram/CNET

3. Enter your email address, your desired password and click Create a Free Account.

Screenshot by Adam Oram/CNET

4. That's it! Simply click Start Watching Now to begin streaming.

Screenshot by Adam Oram/CNET

There's no need to add a credit card unless you decide to upgrade to a paid Sling Orange or Blue account or opt supplement your free viewing with the occasional movie rental.

Sling With hundreds of live channels and a library of TV shows and movies to watch on-demand for free, and no credit card required, you can check out what Sling Freestream has to offer without spending a dime.

How to use Sling Freestream without an account

If you live in the US, you can head to the Sling Freestream website and watch live or on-demand content for free without the need to create an account at all. Click Stream Free to access the live channels content catalog without the need to log in.

As mentioned at the outset, you'll benefit from some more personalization and parental control tools if you do create an account. The service is free either way and doesn't require a credit card.

Those outside of the US can enjoy Sling Freestream by using a VPN. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change the location of your phone, tablet or laptop to a US server and gain access Sling Freestream from anywhere in the world. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make this easy.