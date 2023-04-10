Sling Freestream: What It Is, Available Channels and More

There are so many streaming services to choose from these days and, if you subscribe to them all, cutting the cord really won't be saving you much money compared to your old cable bill. However, there are several free streaming services available to use without spending a dime.

is one of the newest names on the market, but what exactly is it and what can you watch there? And, importantly, is it worth trying out? We'll dive into all of the details below.

What is Sling Freestream?

Sling Freestream is essentially the rebranded free tier of Sling TV, though there are a few notable changes that arrived with the new name. The service now offers over 200 ad-supported channels and more than 40,000 on-demand titles to watch for free. While these might not be premium cable channels, there are some recognizable names and popular shows in the mix.

The service is free to use and you don't have to add a payment method or even create an account if you don't want to, though if you sign up for a Sling Freestream account you do benefit from some additional features.

What channels are available on Sling Freestream?

Sling/Screenshot by Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Sling Freestream offers over 200 channels and you can find the full list at the . A few of the top choices include the below:

ABC News

Barstool Sports



Bon Appetit



CBS News

Cheddar

Comedy Central Pluto

Nick Jr. Pluto

USA Today

The Walking Dead Universe



There's a variety of news channels as well as lifestyle, travel, comedy, sports and kids content. There are also several Spanish language channels and other non-English networks like France 24, Aaj Tak and Al Jazeera. And there are even some "sneak peek" channels offering select premium content from the likes of AMC Plus, A&E and Cartoon Network.

What on-demand titles are available on Sling Freestream?

With over 40,000 on-demand titles, it's impossible to list them all out below but, needless to say, there's plenty to choose from. Some examples in its on-demand library include Hell's Kitchen, Ryan's World and Brother vs. Brother, plus a selection of free movies like The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, but it's well worth checking out the for yourself to see what catches your eye. Sling also gives you access to the first episode of new or popular shows for free, such as AMC's Lucky Hank, or Outlander and Gaslit from Starz. You can, if you wish, add paid services like AMC Plus, Starz or Showtime onto your account.

Sling Freestream also offers rentals for the some of the latest movies, with the likes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Whale and Cocaine Bear among current choices, meaning you can supplement your free viewing with the occasional rental if you want to watch something new.

Is Sling Freestream totally free?

You can access all of Sling Freestream's free content without spending anything at all, and without the need to add a credit card or even sign up for an account on the service. If you want to upgrade to a paid Sling Orange or Blue account, add any premium channels to your account or rent a premium movie, you'll need to create an account and add a payment method.

Where is Sling Freestream available?

Sling Freestream is available in the US. Simply head to the and hit "Start Streaming" to do just that.

Though officially unavailable in other regions, people outside of the country can access the service with a virtual private network. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change the location of your phone, tablet or laptop to a US server and gain access to Sling Freestream from anywhere in the world. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.