Free Streaming Service IMDb TV to Become Amazon Freevee

Amazon

Amazon will rename its free streaming service IMDb TV as Amazon Freevee on April 27, the company said Wednesday.

IMDb TV, part of the Amazon-owned movie and TV database IMDb, is an ad-supported library of TV shows, movies and channels. It launched under the name Freedive in 2019. The streaming service has grown rapidly over the past two years, tripling its monthly active users, Amazon said in a press release.

"Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with half the commercials of traditional TV," Freevee director Ashraf Alkarmi said.

Freevee plans to add 70% more original content this year, including dramas, rom-coms and a home-design series.

The Information reported in November that Amazon had been considering a rebrand for IMDb TV, reasoning that it was too difficult to pronounce. Other name pitches included Free TV, Free Streaming TV and Zon, short for Amazon, according to the report.