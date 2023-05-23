HBO Max Is Now Max: New Movies and TV Shows You Can Watch Right Now
HBO Max has rebranded as Max in the US. Here are brand new titles for launch day.
HBO Max is now officially Max, the revamped streaming service that merges HBO Max and Discovery Plus' libraries. Today, new movies and shows premiere on the service, including a SmartLess docuseries and a family-friendly Gremlins cartoon. (Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn't totally new, but it's included in the list below too).
Here's more about what just hit Max on launch day and what's coming in the future. If you stick with the service long enough, you'll eventually catch a new Harry Potter series and Game of Thrones spin-off. Max streams Warner Bros., HBO, Max Originals, DC, HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC and ID and more.
What hit Max on May 23
SmartLess: On the Road -- Docuseries that follows actors and friends Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes during the North American tour of their popular podcast.
Bama Rush -- Documentary about sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods -- Sequel to Shazam!, continuing the story of Billy Batson, a teen with an adult superhero alter ego.
Everything we learned when Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled Max in April
Max is the streaming home of HBO, so it isn't leaving Game of Thrones behind. WBD revealed that HBO has given a series order to GoT prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The series will be set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when "two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg," according to its description.
"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the log line says.
Harry Potter fans will be able to invest in a new, multi-season show on Max. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, said "Over the course of the next decade… we will once again enter the wondrous world of Harry Potter as a multi-season live action series for the first time." The Max original series will adapt the first seven Harry Potter books and star new actors.
A first look at The Penguin and more:
WBD shared a first look trailer for previously announced series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell in his role from Matt Reeves' film The Batman. The spin-off will consist of eight episodes and premiere in 2024.
Previously announced comedy series How to Be a Bookie is coming to Max. It'll reportedly reunite Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre.
More things already on our radar: DC shows Creature Commandos, Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns and Paradise Lost. Drama series Welcome to Derry, a prequel to 2017's It and 2019's It Chapter Two, debuts in 2024.
Several projects that were initially developed for Discovery Plus will now be Max originals, according to Bloys. They include Shaun White: The Last Run and Downey's Dream Cars, featuring Robert Downey Jr.