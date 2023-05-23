HBO Max Is Now Max: New Movies and TV Shows You Can Watch Right Now

HBO Max is now officially Max, the revamped streaming service that merges HBO Max and Discovery Plus' libraries. Today, new movies and shows premiere on the service, including a SmartLess docuseries and a family-friendly Gremlins cartoon. (Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn't totally new, but it's included in the list below too).

Here's more about what just hit Max on launch day and what's coming in the future. If you stick with the service long enough, you'll eventually catch a new Harry Potter series and Game of Thrones spin-off. Max streams Warner Bros., HBO, Max Originals, DC, HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC and ID and more.

What hit Max on May 23

Also coming to Max relatively close to launch are Magnolia Network series Silos Baking Competition (May 28), ID docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (May 29), Sarah Silverman's comedy special (May 27), HBO documentary Being Mary Tyler Moore (May 26) and Reality, an HBO film starring Sydney Sweeney (May 29).

More coming to Max in the future:

Everything we learned when Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled Max in April

Max is the streaming home of HBO, so it isn't leaving Game of Thrones behind. WBD revealed that HBO has given a series order to GoT prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The series will be set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when "two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg," according to its description.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the log line says.

Harry Potter fans will be able to invest in a new, multi-season show on Max. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, said "Over the course of the next decade… we will once again enter the wondrous world of Harry Potter as a multi-season live action series for the first time." The Max original series will adapt the first seven Harry Potter books and star new actors.

A first look at The Penguin and more:

WBD shared a first look trailer for previously announced series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell in his role from Matt Reeves' film The Batman. The spin-off will consist of eight episodes and premiere in 2024.

Food competition series Ciao House, which premiered on Food Network, will be on Max.



Survive the Raft, a reality show from Discovery Channel, hits Max in July.



Lost Women of Highway 20 will hit Max in 2023. The true crime series features Octavia Spencer.



Rick and Morty: The Anime will debut on Max along with Adult Swim in 2023.



Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, a doll-themed home renovation competition series, hits Max this summer.



Tiny Toons Looniversity, a reboot of Tiny Toon Adventures, is coming to Max this fall.



A Peter and the Wolf animated short film, featuring artwork based on original illustrations by Bono, is coming to Max in 2023.

HBO series True Detective: Night Country released a new trailer. It's coming in 2023 and stars Jodie Foster.

