'The Flash' Super Bowl Trailer Brings Back Michael Keaton's Batman, Reveals Supergirl

The Flash was among the breakout characters from DC's Justice League movies, but the newest trailer for his self-titled solo film suggests the scarlet speedster's going to be upstaged by nostalgia and a new Kryptonian hero.

The trailer, unveiled during Sunday's Super Bowl , hints at what we can expect from Barry Allen's adventure, featuring not one but two (or more) Batman stars.

The movie comes to theaters June 16.

"Tell me something. You can go anywhere. Another timeline. Another universe. So why do you want to stay and fight to save this one?" Michael Keaton's Batman -- the version of the character Tim Burton's 1989 and 1992 Batman films -- asks in the trailer's opening.

"Because this is the world where my mom lives. I'm not gonna lose her again," Ezra Miller's Flash/Barry Allen responds.

We then see Barry Allen meet another version of himself (who conveniently has longer hair so we can tell them apart) and pay a visit to Bruce Wayne's mansion. He speculates about traveling back in time to "fix things" after completely breaking the universe, consulting with Ben Affleck's Batman -- the iteration from Zack Snyder's DC movies -- for advice.

We then see Michael Shannon's General Zod preparing for battle. Since this Kryptonian baddy was killed by Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, it seems that Barry (or Barrys) will jump back to this point in the timeline. The trailer implies that their timeline meddling has wiped Superman and Earth's metahumans (DC's in-universe term for superpowered people) from existence, leaving the planet vulnerable to the alien invaders.

Read more: Watch all the 2023 Super Bowl movie trailers here

Keaton's Batman then gets a big reveal, appearing in his Batcave and uttering the line: "I'm Batman." He looks pretty happy to be there, and we also see him swooping down on some goons in classic Caped Crusader combat.

DC/YouTube screenshot

A shorter Super Bowl TV spot for the movie has some different footage, including a shot of Keaton's rather cool collection of Batsuits that implies he's had a long career as a crimefighter.

It's not all familiar faces though. A brand-new Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle, is also introduced. She's Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El, and it sure looks like she'll be taking on Zod. It's unclear if Calle will play the role in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie since The Flash will reset the DC cinematic continuity, but it's likely she'll be back.

DC/YouTube screenshot

The Flash will be Ezra Miller's fourth time playing DC's speedy superhero, having debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. Miller has been linked to the solo movie since 2014, though the actor's recent troubles, including multiple arrests, created doubt about the character's cinematic future.

Maribel Verdú plays Barry's mom, Nora, while Ron Livingston portrays his dad, Henry. You might recognize them from Pan's Labyrinth and Office Space, respectively.

The solo Flash flick is directed by Andy Muschietti (previously responsible for horror hit It and the sequel), who's said the movie is influenced by the comic Flashpoint, which featured alternate timelines. That lets the movie visit different versions of the characters, so Affleck's more recent Batman can be joined by Keaton once again donning the rubber batsuit.

No word on whether Val Kilmer's, George Clooney's, Christian Bale's or Robert Pattinson's take on the character will show up, but anything's possible.