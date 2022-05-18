'Rick and Morty' to Get Anime Spinoff

Rick and Morty are taking their interdimensional adventures into a new space. Adult Swim has greenlit an anime series featuring the duo, WarnerMedia announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Titled Rick and Morty: The Anime, the show is being directed by Tower of God director Takashi Sano. Sano's previous credits also include Lupin the Third and two Rick and Morty animated shorts. While no official plot has been revealed, the show will consist of 10 episodes and will air on both Adult Swim and HBO Max.

WarnerMedia/Adult Swim

According to the media release, the anime will glean from main series but is a standalone project. "The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion," said Sano in a statement.

Rick and Morty made its premiere in 2013, introducing viewers to its mad scientist grandpa, his sidekick grandson and the Smith family. Since then, the show's racked up two Emmy awards and wrapped its fifth season in 2021, with season 6 set to drop this year. The Rick and Morty spinoff joins a roster of Toonami original anime on Adult Swim, which already includes Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus and the upcoming Uzumaki and Housing Complex C, debuting later in 2022.