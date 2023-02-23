AI-Drawn Comic Book in Trouble In Facebook Jail? Meta Will Explain Why Spotify's AI DJ ChatGPT, Dall-E FAQ Historic Snowstorm Brain Surgery 3,000 Years Ago 'Glass Onion' Director Commentary 7 Ways to Make Friends as an Adult
Culture Entertainment

'It' Prequel Series Coming to Terrify You on HBO Max

The working title for the drama series set in Stephen King's universe is Welcome to Derry.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Warner Bros It movie
Prepare to return to the haunted city of Derry, Maine. 
Warner Bros.

The working title for what will surely be a terrifying new HBO Max television series doesn't hint at much to fear.

HBO Max has ordered to series Welcome to Derry, a prequel to 2017's It and 2019's It Chapter Two, which both feature evil clown Pennywise. It'll be based on Stephen King's 1986 horror novel. Multiple episodes of the drama will be directed by Andy Muschietti, the director of the It films who's also executive producing along with Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. 

Watch It on Netflix
See at Netflix

According to a statement Thursday from Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, the series will "bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry." Thursday's news confirms earlier reports that an It prequel series was in the works at HBO Max.

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing..." King said in a statement. "Red balloons all around."

