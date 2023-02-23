'It' Prequel Series Coming to Terrify You on HBO Max

The working title for what will surely be a terrifying new HBO Max television series doesn't hint at much to fear.

HBO Max has ordered to series Welcome to Derry, a prequel to 2017's It and 2019's It Chapter Two, which both feature evil clown Pennywise. It'll be based on Stephen King's 1986 horror novel. Multiple episodes of the drama will be directed by Andy Muschietti, the director of the It films who's also executive producing along with Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane.

According to a statement Thursday from Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, the series will "bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry." Thursday's news confirms earlier reports that an It prequel series was in the works at HBO Max.

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing..." King said in a statement. "Red balloons all around."