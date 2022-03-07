Google's Latest Update for Pixel Phones Adds Live Captions, More Stickers

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google is adding new features to its Pixel phones this month. In its latest software update, Google says it will bring live captions for calls, messaging stickers that can be changed to feature your own words, and Live Translate in Spanish, among other features.

With live captions for calls, Google says you'll be able to see what the other person is saying and type back responses that can be read out loud. But, if you'd rather communicate with stickers, Google will also be able to convert your exact words into colorful stickers in messaging apps using Gboard.

Besides new ways to chat through calls and messages, Google is also expanding Live Translate to Spanish on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The feature can translate face-to-face conversations in real time when you say, "Hey Google, be my Spanish interpreter."

Google is bringing better night vision for Snapchat, so you can take more vibrant pictures in the dark without a flash, and more information about your Pixel's battery and connected Bluetooth devices to widgets, as well.

Google's March update will begin rolling out to Pixel 3A through Pixel 5A phones today, while Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners will receive the update later this month.