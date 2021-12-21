Jason Cipriani/CNET

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to free up space on your phone, you're in luck. I'm a big fan of decluttering my phone, and the end of the year is a great time to give your Android phone a reset. If you're like me, you've probably accumulated a bunch of apps over time that you no longer use. Whether it's the latest social network that everyone is joining or a random game that I installed to keep me entertained for a few minutes, I have too many apps. I have many more single-serving apps cluttering up my app drawer (not to mention my phone's storage space) than apps I actually use on a regular basis.

Getting rid of them isn't always intuitive. Deleting an app on your Android phone or tablet is a straightforward process, if you know where to look, taking just a few seconds to complete. But as is often the case with Android phones, not every phone uses the same method. I found four different ways you can uninstall an app on your Android phone, explaining each one in detail below.

A method for deleting apps that works on every Android phone

The tried-and-true method for deleting apps from your Android phone or tablet is simple: Long-press on the app's icon until the app shortcut's popup shows up. You'll either see an "i" button or see App Info; tap it. Next, select Uninstall.

It's simple and works on every Android device I've ever used.

Three alternative ways to uninstall Android apps

As with all things Android, not all phones work the same way and there are multiple ways of achieving the same task. For example, you can view a list of all apps installed on your phone in Settings > Apps & Notifications (sometimes it's just listed as Apps).

Selecting an app will show you the same App Info screen you can access from the app shortcut, complete with the Uninstall button. For some, seeing a list of all of your apps in one place that you can easily scroll through instead of swiping through your home screens or app drawer is a better way to cut the fluff.

You can also use the Play Store to uninstall apps by viewing an app's Play Store listing and selecting Uninstall next to the Open or Update button.

Not all phones are created equal. On Samsung and OnePlus phones, for instance, you don't have to go through the extra step of selecting App Info after a long press on the app icon. There's an Uninstall option built into the app shortcuts menu, making the process much easier and quicker.

After deleting apps to give yourself some extra storage and thin out your app drawer, make sure you look at these settings you should change. It's also a good time to give your phone a privacy tune-up by going through the privacy settings to help you protect your personal data. Oh, and don't forget about the hidden Android features we found and love. We know you'll love them too.