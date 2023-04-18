Fire TV to Improve Live Channel Experience with DirecTV Integration

If you have a subscription to DirecTV and Amazon Fire TV, your live television viewing experience may have just gotten a little easier, according to a new integration Amazon announced Tuesday.

Fire TV owners will have an easier time searching linear channels, and you'll be able to access DirecTV content right from the "Live" tab and guide options on your TV. You'll also be able to use Alexa to search for airings and tell it to "tune to [channel name] in DirecTV," according to Amazon's post.

The tech company said that you're also able to get a similar live-TV viewing experience with other live streaming subscriptions, such as Plex, Haystack TV and Peacock, which is cheaper but will have different content options.

To add live TV streaming to your Fire TV, go to the tab that says "Live" near your profile icon on the home screen, scroll all the way down to "Options," click "Live TV Sources" and then manage services from there.

