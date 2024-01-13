Browns vs. Texans Livestream: How to Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online Today

The NFL playoffs have arrived. After 18 weeks of regular-season action, Saturday kicks off football's postseason with Joe Flacco and the 11-6 Cleveland Browns heading to Texas to take on rookie C.J. Stroud and the 10-7 Houston Texans in the playoff opener.

The Texans enter the game as the AFC South champion, having won the division in Week 18 by beating the rival Colts on Saturday night and then benefiting from the Jaguars' loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is called for 4:30 p.m ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on NBC. Here is how you can watch, stream and follow along.

Keep reading to see your options for watching Browns vs. Texans on Peacock and live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

C.J. Stroud has thrown 23 touchdowns and registered 4,108 passing yards across 15 games in his rookie season. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Browns vs. Texans game today: When and where?

This Wild Card matchup sees the Texans host the Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Saturday. The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, home of the Texans.

How to watch Browns vs. Texans in the US

Saturday's Browns-Texans game is on NBC, so your local NBC station will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch NBC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV, also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.