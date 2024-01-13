X
Browns vs. Texans Livestream: How to Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online Today

Want to watch the Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans? Here's everything you need to stream Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET playoff game on NBC.

Eli Blumenthal
Eli Blumenthal is a senior editor at CNET
Kevin Lynch
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist.
Eli Blumenthal
Kevin Lynch
The NFL playoffs have arrived. After 18 weeks of regular-season action, Saturday kicks off football's postseason with Joe Flacco and the 11-6 Cleveland Browns heading to Texas to take on rookie C.J. Stroud and the 10-7 Houston Texans in the playoff opener. 

The Texans enter the game as the AFC South champion, having won the division in Week 18 by beating the rival Colts on Saturday night and then benefiting from the Jaguars' loss to the Titans on Sunday. 

Kickoff for Saturday's game is called for 4:30 p.m ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on NBC. Here is how you can watch, stream and follow along.

Keep reading to see your options for watching Browns vs. Texans on Peacock and live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans shouting, side on, pointing finger upwards.

C.J. Stroud has thrown 23 touchdowns and registered 4,108 passing yards across 15 games in his rookie season. 

 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Browns vs. Texans game today: When and where?

This Wild Card matchup sees the Texans host the Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Saturday. The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, home of the Texans.

How to watch Browns vs. Texans in the US

Saturday's Browns-Texans game is on NBC, so your local NBC station will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch NBC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV, also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

A closeup of Peacock's logo on a phone
James Martin/CNET

Peacock Premium

Carries Browns vs. Texans for $6 per month

The most affordable way to stream Browns vs. Texans is with Peacock. Its $6-per-month Premium plan includes access to Sunday Night Football and all the games that NBC airs.

Read our Peacock review.

See at Peacock
YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries NBC for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
Fubo logo
Fubo

Fubo

Carries NBC for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.

See at Fubo
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries NBC for $77 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes NBC in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu Plus Live TV
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC for $80 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes NBC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream
A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Blue

Carries NBC for $40 or $45 a month

Sling TV's Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations but only in a handful of markets. The price will be either $40 or $45 per month, depending on where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide