Bills vs. Dolphins Livestream: How to Watch Sunday Night Football Online

The final game of the NFL's regular season is huge, with two AFC East rivals looking to lock in a playoff spot and a division crown. Miami has made the postseason already, but after getting crushed 56-19 by the Ravens last week, Tua Tagovailoa and company will be looking to claw back momentum at home. The streaking Bills, meanwhile, could guarantee their own place in the playoffs by beating or tying the Dolphins.

Kickoff for the big game on Sunday Night Football game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). It's available to watch and stream nationally on Peacock and also on your local NBC station via live TV streaming services.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills in the final game of the regular season. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Bills vs. Dolphins game today: When and where?

This Week 18 NFL game sees the Dolphins host the Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins in the US



The Bills-Dolphins game is on NBC, so your local NBC station will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch NBC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.