X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Bills vs. Dolphins Livestream: How to Watch Sunday Night Football Online

Want to watch the Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football? Here's everything you need to stream the final game of the NFL's regular season at 8:20 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC.

David_Katzmaier.jpg
David_Katzmaier.jpg
David Katzmaier Editorial Director -- Personal Tech
David reviews TVs and leads the Personal Tech team at CNET, covering mobile, software, computing, streaming and home entertainment. We provide helpful, expert reviews, advice and videos on what gadget or service to buy and how to get the most out of it.
Expertise A 20-year CNET veteran, David has been reviewing TVs since the days of CRT, rear-projection and plasma. Prior to CNET he worked at Sound & Vision magazine and eTown.com. He is known to two people on Twitter as the Cormac McCarthy of consumer electronics. Credentials
  • Although still awaiting his Oscar for Best Picture Reviewer, David does hold certifications from the Imaging Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Standards and Technology on display calibration and evaluation.
See full bio
David Katzmaier
3 min read
See at Peacock
A closeup of Peacock's logo on a phone
Peacock Premium
Carries Bills vs. Dolphins for $6 per month
See at YouTube TV
YouTube TV logo on a phone
YouTube TV
Carries NBC for $73 a month
See at Fubo
Fubo logo
Fubo
Carries NBC for $75 a month
See at Hulu Plus Live TV
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
Hulu Plus Live TV
Carries NBC for $77 a month
See at DirecTV Stream
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV Stream
Carries NBC for $80 a month
See at Sling TV
A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling TV Blue
Carries NBC for $45 a month in select markets

The final game of the NFL's regular season is huge, with two AFC East rivals looking to lock in a playoff spot and a division crown. Miami has made the postseason already, but after getting crushed 56-19 by the Ravens last week, Tua Tagovailoa and company will be looking to claw back momentum at home. The streaking Bills, meanwhile, could guarantee their own place in the playoffs by beating or tying the Dolphins.

Kickoff for the big game on Sunday Night Football game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). It's available to watch and stream nationally on Peacock and also on your local NBC station via live TV streaming services.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills in the final game of the regular season.

 Rob Carr/Getty Images

Bills vs. Dolphins game today: When and where?

This Week 18 NFL game sees the Dolphins host the Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins in the US

The Bills-Dolphins game is on NBC, so your local NBC station will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch NBC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

A closeup of Peacock's logo on a phone
James Martin/CNET

Peacock Premium

Carries Bills vs. Dolphins for $6 per month

Peacock's $6-per-month Premium plan includes access to this game as well as Sunday Night Football and all the games that NBC airs.

Read our Peacock review.

See at Peacock
YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries NBC for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
Fubo logo
Fubo

Fubo

Carries NBC for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.

See at Fubo
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries NBC for $77 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 and includes NBC  in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

See at Hulu Plus Live TV
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC for $80 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes NBC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream
A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Blue

Carries NBC for $45 a month in select markets

Sling TV's Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations, but only in a handful of markets. Sling Blue costs $45 a month in markets where it offers local networks and $40 elsewhere. Read our Sling TV review

See at Sling TV

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.