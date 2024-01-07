Bills vs. Dolphins Livestream: How to Watch Sunday Night Football Online
Want to watch the Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football? Here's everything you need to stream the final game of the NFL's regular season at 8:20 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC.
The final game of the NFL's regular season is huge, with two AFC East rivals looking to lock in a playoff spot and a division crown. Miami has made the postseason already, but after getting crushed 56-19 by the Ravens last week, Tua Tagovailoa and company will be looking to claw back momentum at home. The streaking Bills, meanwhile, could guarantee their own place in the playoffs by beating or tying the Dolphins.
Kickoff for the big game on Sunday Night Football game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). It's available to watch and stream nationally on Peacock and also on your local NBC station via live TV streaming services.
Bills vs. Dolphins game today: When and where?
This Week 18 NFL game sees the Dolphins host the Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins in the US
The Bills-Dolphins game is on NBC, so your local NBC station will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch NBC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.
You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).
Peacock's $6-per-month Premium plan includes access to this game as well as Sunday Night Football and all the games that NBC airs.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 and includes NBC in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes NBC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
Sling TV's Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations, but only in a handful of markets. Sling Blue costs $45 a month in markets where it offers local networks and $40 elsewhere. Read our Sling TV review.
All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
