Best VPN for Travel
Enjoy extra privacy and circumvent geographical restrictions while roaming with CNET's favorite VPNs for travel.
Best Overall VPN
ExpressVPN
- Unmatched transparency
- Top-notch security with no leaks detected
- Excellent for streaming
- Expensive
- Only five simultaneous connections
- Owned by Kape Technologies
ExpressVPN isn’t just the best VPN for travel -- it’s our Editors’ Choice for the top VPN on the planet. While Surfshark, Private Internet Access and NordVPN boast higher total server counts, Express offers more countries, so it’s better for globetrotters. With connectivity options in over 105 countries, you shouldn’t have issues tapping into an optimal server.
Although all VPNs cause some speed loss, ExpressVPN keeps it to a minimum with an exceptionally low 18% average dip. While we clocked NordVPN at a 10% average speed loss, that’s only marginally quicker than Express. With ExpressVPN’s blazing-fast connectivity, you can comfortably game or stream videos -- even in 4K ultra HD. I streamed Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Netflix issue-free with great international content unblocking. For instance, I watched Prey -- normally a Hulu Original -- on Disney Plus with ExpressVPN by changing to a UK server while in the US. On the flipside, you can easily stream your home country’s Netflix while abroad using Express servers (as long as Express has a presence in your country of origin).
I appreciated ExpressVPN’s slate of standard privacy features. Express touts a strict no-logging policy, which lends peace of mind, although you can (and should) remain skeptical of those claims, which are essentially unverifiable. The service also offers AES 256-bit encryption, a kill switch and TrustedServer technology that theoretically doesn’t store any data while your VPN is enabled. Moreover, ExpressVPN underwent an impressive 12 audits in 2022, resulting in an unmatched level of transparency, and its British Virgin Islands jurisdiction is outside of the 14 Eyes. I’d have liked a Linux graphical user interface (GUI) app, which is more beginner-friendly, but that’s admittedly a niche audience. The biggest drawback for Express is its price: At $13 monthly, $60 bi-annually or $100 yearly, this is one of the most expensive VPNs on the market. Especially for that price, I’d like more than just eight simultaneous connections. While that’s better than NordVPN’s six, providers like Surfshark and IPVanish are unlimited. Still, its excellent performance, top-notch privacy and extensive server network make ExpressVPN a fantastic all-around choice.
Best Cheap VPN
Surfshark
- Lots of unique security features
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- RAM-only server network
- Inconsistent speed performance
- 14 Eyes jurisdiction (Netherlands)
- No transparency reports
Surfshark is a wallet-friendly VPN that doesn’t skimp on features, speed or servers. At $14 per month, $48 annually (then $60 yearly after your initial 12 months) or $60 total for two years (before spiking to $60 every 12 months), Surfshark is one of the cheapest VPNs available. Despite its modest price, you’ll enjoy a generous network with over 3,200 servers in 100 countries for finding a reliable connection across the globe. Moreover, Surfshark provides unlimited simultaneous connections (ExpressVPN only gives you eight while NordVPN offers just six) making it a great multidevice VPN.
Our lab tests found an impressive 17% average speed loss, which matches some of the fastest VPNs on the market, like ExpressVPN and NordVPN. Thanks to its blisteringly fast connectivity, you can easily perform internet-demanding tasks like 4K streaming and competitive gaming. I could stream geo-protected content from Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. Watching Star Trek: The Next Generation on Netflix -- usually a Paramount Plus exclusive -- was a real treat (although I’ve got a Paramount Plus subscription and the complete series on DVD). Aside from its Windows, MacOS, Android and iPhone apps, Surfshark has a GUI Linux app, which means you can pack your Steam Deck or Linux laptop.
Surfshark’s robust privacy features make it a solid choice for working with sensitive data -- like circumventing geo-specific censorship while traveling. You’ll find a stringent no-logging policy, AES-56-bit encryption and a kill switch. Aside from these basics, Surfshark features amenities including Dynamic Multihop and IP Rotator, making it even harder to uncover your IP address and further strengthening privacy. Its RAM-only servers and obfuscation further bolster Surfshark’s already strong data protection. Unfortunately, Surfshark’s jurisdiction falls under the 14 Eyes, so folks with tight security needs -- like journalists working with sensitive data -- might be disappointed. I’d also like to see more regular and comprehensive audits to match the transparency of competitors like Nord and Express. Nevertheless, Surfshark punches well above its weight class, delivering outstanding bang for your buck without sacrificing privacy and performance.
Best Cheap Alternative
PIA
- Open-source and transparent
- Budget-friendly
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- RAM-only server architecture
- Buggy features
- US jurisdiction
- Trouble accessing streaming content
Private Internet Access (PIA) brings a lot to the table, particularly for regular travelers. Its large server network blankets the globe with 35,000 servers in 91 countries. While ExpressVPN and Surfshark deliver more individual country choices, PIA’s sheer number of servers lets you easily find an optimal connection. It’s an especially great VPN for folks traveling domestically or to one of the worldwide locales where Private Internet Access maintains a decent presence.
PIA remains wallet-friendly, setting you back $12 monthly, $40 annually or $79 every three years. While its three-year bundle offers the lowest price, we don’t recommend shelling out for more than 12 months of service upfront for a VPN because of volatility. After a year, your VPN service might suffer slower speeds, have a data breach or get acquired by a less-than-reputable company.
Like Surfshark and IPVanish, PIA provides unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can run a VPN on as many devices as you wish at the same time. With a respectable 24% average speed loss, you can work remotely, stream videos and play video games online. Despite its modest cost, PIA doesn’t skimp on privacy: Its apps are open-source, we didn’t detect any leaks, and Deloitte performed an independent no-log audit. There’s even a GUI Linux app alongside polished Windows, MacOS, iPhone and Android options. You get the typical lineup of privacy features, including a kill switch, AES 256-bit protection and even RAM-only servers. But PIA’s US jurisdiction may off-put users with serious security concerns. Moreover, we experienced some issues streaming -- while Netflix or Amazon Prime Video worked fine on US and UK servers, it failed to unblock Disney Plus UK libraries. Thus, PIA isn’t ideal for entertainment enthusiasts. But Private Internet Access remains an excellent option for budget-conscious, privacy-focused travelers with its exhaustive list of servers.
Best Connectivity
NordVPN
- Among the fastest VPNs
- Tons of features
- Diskless RAM-only server infrastructure
- No transparency reports
- Ambiguous corporate structure
- Only six simultaneous connections allowed
NordVPN is one of the fastest VPNs on the planet, with a best-in-class 10% average speed loss. It’s also extremely reliable, secure and exceptional for geo-unblocking content. While Nord features more overall servers (5,000) than its rivals ExpressVPN, Surfshark and IPVanish, its country list falls well short of those competitors at 60. By comparison, ExpressVPN and Surfshark give you 100-plus countries. If you need to connect to one of the locations where Nord has a significant foothold, it’s a fantastic option. Nord saves you money on the front end, costing $13 monthly, $67 annually or $102 total for two years of service. Both the one- and two-year plans jump to $100 per 12 months after introductory pricing, which is about the industry standard.
Although ExpressVPN delivers almost the same performance with more countries, Nord amps up privacy with its Double VPN and Onion Over VPN features that add extra encryption. Admittedly, NordVPN’s six simultaneous connections feel stingy compared with Express’s eight or Surfshark’s and PIA’s unlimited allowances. But running a VPN on six devices at once works for most folks. Ultimately, NordVPN is an excellent VPN that provides plenty of privacy without sacrificing internet speeds, and its decent server selection suffices for many travelers.
Best Beginner VPN
IPVanish
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- Simple, user-friendly interface
- 24/7 customer support with live chat and phone support
- IPVanish identified during DNS leak tests
- US jurisdiction
- Buggy features with platform limitations
IPVanish offers 2,200 servers in over 52 countries, a smaller international selection than many competitors; ExpressVPN and Surfshark tout 100 or more country locations with NordVPN, ProtonVPN or PIA delivering 60-plus. In our experience, its internet download speeds were somewhat uneven, with fast speeds marred by occasionally noticeable dips, which could impact gaming or 4K streaming. Despite its intuitive apps, IPVanish’s Quick Connect feature sometimes failed syncing with an optimal server, so we often just resorted to selecting one manually.
Still, IPVanish provides plenty of perks, including unlimited simultaneous connections, reasonably fast internet download speeds and user-friendly apps. It streams and unblocks region-restricted content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus with aplomb. At $13 monthly, $42 annually or $72 total for two years (both the 12- and 24-month plans jump to $90 per year after the sweet introductory pricing), IPVanish saves you money upfront compared to companies like ExpressVPN or NordVPN. While IPVanish works fine for casual use, you can get a VPN with a much larger server network and more robust privacy features, both of which benefit travel. Nevertheless, IPVanish’s user-friendly apps make it a great choice for beginners seeking a VPN to add peace of mind and allow for streaming abroad.
Open-Source VPN
Proton VPN
- Highly transparent
- Open-source
- Unlimited free plan
- No live chat support
- Split tunneling only available on Android and Windows
- Occasional speed dips
Proton VPN is an outstanding option for privacy-minded folks with its open-source apps, Secure Core servers, Tor over VPN and full-disk encryption, which enhance security. The Swiss-based VPN company is therefore an excellent option for use while traveling since its VPN adds best-in-class privacy, a benefit for situations like preventing your internet service provider from tracking your browsing history. Pricing is simply average at $10 monthly, $72 annually or $120 for two years -- but Proton’s unmatched privacy and transparency justify the cost. Note that we don’t recommend a two-year subscription despite attractively low prices because of the way VPNs change so quickly: Your initially fast, secure VPN provider might suffer slow servers or a data breach over a year.
You’ll enjoy a modest 3,000-plus servers in more than 65 countries with paid plans, and Proton includes the only free tier we recommend -- letting you connect to servers in three countries (the US, Japan and Netherlands). But its average 36% internet download speed loss is pretty high. Despite its top-notch privacy, Proton’s middling server roster of 65 countries is considerably less than Express (105), Surfshark (100) and PIA (91), though it’s more than Nord (60). Proton VPN is a solid pick for privacy-conscious travelers, and -- assuming you’re visiting one of the three countries its no-cost tier supports -- is a terrific free VPN.
About VPNs for travel
A virtual private network (VPN) masks your IP address, which, like a digital version of your home address, provides information about your physical location. VPNs fulfill various needs, including bolstering privacy, unblocking geographically protected content and circumventing bandwidth throttling. That suite of features makes them particularly useful services when traveling. Whether you want to stream region-restricted movies and shows while traveling, log into your online banking app from abroad without triggering a CAPTCHA or add an extra layer of protection on public Wi-Fi, a VPN is essential for travel.
Here at CNET, we’ve thoroughly assessed dozens of VPNs, running speed tests, checking for DNS leaks, streaming videos and comparing prices to analyze value. When rounding up the top travel VPNs, we primarily focused on each provider’s server locations by number of countries and total options. However, we also heavily considered privacy features, device compatibility and general performance. Let’s dive into the best VPNs for travel to keep you connected wherever you roam.
What is the best VPN for travel?
|ExpressVPN
|Surfshark
|PIA
|NordVPN
|IPVanish
|ProtonVPN
|Number of servers
|3,000
|3,200
|35,000
|5,000
|2,200
|2,700
|Number of countries
|105
|100
|91
|60
|52
|69
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for travel overall, with over 3,000 servers in more than 105 countries. While some competitors include more connection locations, Express trounces its rivals with generous global options. Surfshark is an excellent value VPN provider, with a terrific feature set and 3,200 servers in over 100 countries. Private Internet Access (PIA) works well for security-minded users on a budget, with its whopping 35,000 servers peppered throughout 91 international spots.
Other VPNs we tested
CyberGhost
With 10,322 servers spanning 100 countries, CyberGhost offers loads of choices for international travel. It’s decent for streaming from Netflix, BBC iPlayer and other sites. However, you’ll need to use specific servers optimized for streaming -- ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark don’t require specialized servers for geo-unblocking. CyberGhost remains wallet-friendly at $13 per month, $42 every six months or $57 total for 26 months of service (you’re billed annually after 24 months of service on its two-year plan).
But CyberGhost lacks advanced privacy features like obfuscation, which makes it more difficult to determine that you’re using a VPN. Obfuscated servers could be useful when running a VPN at school, work or in a country where virtual private networks are frowned upon. Moreover, its high internet speed loss isn’t ideal for demanding applications like 4K streaming or gaming. CyberGhost does provide some useful features, including a kill switch, which shuts off your internet if your VPN gets disconnected and split tunneling for selectively choosing some apps, but not all to route through your VPN. All told, CyberGhost is acceptable for casual use like streaming videos or web browsing, and its exhaustive server network is particularly well-suited to travel. However, its uneven speed loss and middle-of-the-road privacy features mean you’ve got better choices.
Hotspot Shield
Sporting over 3,200 servers in 80-plus countries, Hotspot Shield works well enough for globe-trotting. We like its reasonable 26% average speed loss and excellent streaming support. Still, its lackluster pricing of $13 per month or $96 annually runs you more than faster, more secure VPNs such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark. Because Hotspot Shield is based in the US -- part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance -- it’s not great for privacy-concerned users. Likewise, its closed-source Hydra Catapult VPN protocol and unnecessary data collection give us pause in recommending it over other options, particularly when you can spend less money to get a faster VPN with better privacy.
How we test VPNs for travel
While I couldn’t use this article as an excuse to travel extensively, I have country-hopped regularly -- with notable stints in the UK, Peru and Sierra Leone. On a trip to Rome in 2019, I downloaded a VPN on my laptop and Android phone before leaving so I could stream Netflix from the hotel and access my Gmail without triggering a security alert (at the time, I was using VPN Unlimited, although I’ve since switched to ExpressVPN). To select the best VPNs for travel, we rigorously assessed dozens of providers by running speed tests, checking for DNS leaks, poring over terms of service, using apps and streaming videos. We researched VPN provider server networks, factoring in the overall number and country locations, which dictate whether a virtual private network is suitable for globe-trotting.
Why you should use a VPN for travel
A VPN makes a great travel companion thanks to its privacy features and geographic unblocking. Since a VPN encrypts your internet traffic, it protects your data to a degree from others on a public Wi-Fi network seeking unencrypted data. Websites you visit don’t see your actual IP address and instead view an IP given to you by your VPN software, making it harder to view personal information such as your physical location or online activity. But you’re still susceptible to malware, viruses and phishing attacks, so keep in mind that a VPN isn’t an antivirus software replacement.
VPNs can also spoof apps and internet-connected services like websites into thinking you’re located in a different region. For example, you might be on holiday in the UK but want to access your Gmail without triggering a security login. Or perhaps you’d like to stream a movie only available on US Netflix while in Canada. Using a VPN, you can make it appear like you’re in a different city or even country. Whether for entertainment purposes or bypassing CAPTCHAs, VPNs can circumvent location restrictions.
Factors to consider in a VPN for travel
There’s a lot to think about when selecting a VPN for travel. Leveraging our years of expertise in the VPN space coupled with what you’ll need when traveling, here’s what to look for:
Server network
Specifically for travel, you’ll want a large VPN server network. While more overall connectivity options are beneficial, you’ll also want plenty of countries if you plan on any international travel. Many servers in a smaller handful of countries might work if you only travel to one of those spots. But for regular international adventures, greater country choice comes in handy.
Privacy
VPNs add a layer of protection by encrypting your traffic and masking your IP address, making it harder for cyber attackers to access your browsing data. When traveling, you’ll likely use open wireless networks at an airport terminal, in the hotel lobby or at a coffee shop, but a VPN protects your data from eavesdropping, whether by cyber criminals or snooping ISPs.
Device compatibility
You’ll want a VPN that runs on the gadgets you’re bringing on your trip. Make a list of the devices you want to bring along with a VPN installed and ensure your provider has apps for those electronics. Luckily, most providers offer solid Windows, MacOS, Android and iPhone apps. While many offer Linux VPN apps, only a few feature a graphical user interface, which is more beginner-friendly than a command-line interface. If you want to tote your Linux laptop or a Steam Deck along, look for a VPN with a Linux GUI app. Although most folks don’t travel with streaming devices, you might tote along a Fire Stick, Android TV box or Apple TV for your hotel room.
Speed
All VPNs throttle your internet upload and download speeds somewhat, but the fastest options drop your connectivity by an average loss of only 10% to 20%. Especially if you’re performing internet-intensive tasks like streaming video in 4K, Zooming for work, gaming or uploading YouTube videos, you’ll want a fast VPN. Even if you aren’t, reliable internet speeds are great for a better experience checking your email and browsing the web.
Streaming support
Aside from privacy, many people use VPNs to unblock region-restricted content. For instance, you can use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer -- normally available only in the UK -- from other countries, like the US. Similarly, a VPN is useful when traveling. If you’re on holiday in a foreign country but want to access Netflix libraries from your home country, a VPN makes that possible. Check which VPNs unblock the streaming services you want to watch from abroad.
Price
VPNs range from around $13 a month to about $90 annually. Generally, you’ll get a discount by paying for a year or more of service upfront. However, we don’t recommend shelling out for more than 12 months at a time. While the VPN you pick might initially be fast, secure and excellent for streaming, it could get acquired by a shady company, suffer a data breach or get slower during a year. Thus, we suggest sticking to an annual plan for the best value and the least risk.
Best travel VPN FAQs
What is the best VPN for travel?
Can you use a VPN for travel?
Which VPN is the best for changing countries?
What are a VPN’s pros while traveling?
CNET VPN Coverage
VPN Use Cases
VPN Reviews - Our Top Picks
VPN Reviews - Other Services
Streaming with VPN
VPN Education