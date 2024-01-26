ExpressVPN is CNET’s Editors’ Choice for the best overall VPN by CNET and the best VPN for Japan. This recognition is attributed to ExpressVPN's lightning-fast speed, high-end security features and vast server network. ExpressVPN has the most Japanese server locations on this list, with three Tokyo locations (one specifically in the Shibuya ward) and one in Yokohama. There are also 17 US ExpressVPN servers.

During our US-based testing, ExpressVPN was able to access sites like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more when connected to US servers. Thanks to the fast speeds ExpressVPN has to offer -- only an 18% speed reduction on average -- we could stream in 4K Ultra HD on up to eight devices at once. ExpressVPN also stands out with unique security features, such as TrustedServer Technology, that ensures data never resides on a hard disk, passing through RAM-based servers instead. With 256-bit encryption, IP leak protection and a strict no-logs policy, ExpressVPN prioritizes the utmost security for user data.

ExpressVPN works on platforms like Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android and iOS. Although priced at $13 monthly, ExpressVPN offers discounted rates of $60 for a six-month plan and $100 for an annual plan. Despite the cost, ExpressVPN's outstanding security features make it a reliable choice for safeguarding your online activities in Japan. ExpressVPN also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.