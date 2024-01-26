Best VPN for Japan
Protect your privacy and stream your favorite US content while traveling with the best VPN for Japan.
Best Overall VPN
ExpressVPN
- Unmatched transparency
- Top-notch security with no leaks detected
- Excellent for streaming
- Expensive
- Only five simultaneous connections
- Owned by Kape Technologies
ExpressVPN is CNET’s Editors’ Choice for the best overall VPN by CNET and the best VPN for Japan. This recognition is attributed to ExpressVPN's lightning-fast speed, high-end security features and vast server network. ExpressVPN has the most Japanese server locations on this list, with three Tokyo locations (one specifically in the Shibuya ward) and one in Yokohama. There are also 17 US ExpressVPN servers.
During our US-based testing, ExpressVPN was able to access sites like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more when connected to US servers. Thanks to the fast speeds ExpressVPN has to offer -- only an 18% speed reduction on average -- we could stream in 4K Ultra HD on up to eight devices at once. ExpressVPN also stands out with unique security features, such as TrustedServer Technology, that ensures data never resides on a hard disk, passing through RAM-based servers instead. With 256-bit encryption, IP leak protection and a strict no-logs policy, ExpressVPN prioritizes the utmost security for user data.
ExpressVPN works on platforms like Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android and iOS. Although priced at $13 monthly, ExpressVPN offers discounted rates of $60 for a six-month plan and $100 for an annual plan. Despite the cost, ExpressVPN's outstanding security features make it a reliable choice for safeguarding your online activities in Japan. ExpressVPN also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Best Connectivity
NordVPN
- Among the fastest VPNs
- Tons of features
- Diskless RAM-only server infrastructure
- No transparency reports
- Ambiguous corporate structure
- Only six simultaneous connections allowed
NordVPN is the fastest VPN for Japan and also has the largest amount of reliable server connections for Japan. In our yearly tests, NordVPN showed an average speed drop of 10%. On NordLynx -- NordVPN’s WireGuard-based protocol -- it dropped down further to 7%. With such amazing speeds, you’d never have to worry about quality reduction when streaming, slow speeds while browsing the internet in Japan or potentially having the VPN disconnect due to poor connections.
The network coverage of NordVPN is extensive, with 1,970 servers in the US spread across 16 cities alone. In Japan, you can connect to more than 130 servers in Tokyo and Osaka. This impressive coverage minimizes the need to connect to distant servers, reducing issues related to overcrowding. Besides its lightning-fast speeds, NordVPN maintains a stellar security record, offering features such as a kill switch, double VPN and live threat protection that blocks ads while surfing the web in Japan.
Unfortunately, NordVPN only has six simultaneous device connections -- the fewest on this list. Some of NordVPN’s prices include $13 per month or $67 for the first year of the annual plan (subsequently $100 annually). If you find yourself dissatisfied with NordVPN at any point, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Open-Source VPN
ProtonVPN
- Highly transparent
- Open-source
- Unlimited free plan
- No live chat support
- Split tunneling only available on Android and Windows
- Occasional speed dips
ProtonVPN is the only free VPN we recommend using due to its reliable security, decent features and unlimited data usage. Normally, free VPNs have limited locations, but Proton VPN’s free plan is a great choice as it has one Japanese server location and one US server location. The free plan has decent speeds -- with a speed reduction of 36% -- for streaming Netflix’s US library and other internet activities in Japan.
However, Proton VPN's premium plan is still a good pick in Japan if you want to stream more content from other sites or need access to other servers. The paid plan offers an additional 1,600 servers in 66 locations across the globe (one of those locations being Osaka). We were also able to stream content from Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus. The free plan allows for only one device connection, while the paid plans offer up to 10 simultaneous connections.
Proton VPN works on Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Android TV and Chromebooks, which can work on up to 10 devices on the paid plan (the free plan offers only one device). Proton VPN can cost up to $10 a month or $72 per year and includes a 30-day, money-back guarantee.
Best Cheap VPN
Surfshark
- Lots of unique security features
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- RAM-only server network
- Inconsistent speed performance
- 14 Eyes jurisdiction (Netherlands)
- No transparency reports
Surfshark is the most affordable VPN for Japan and was CNET's Editors' Choice for Best Value VPN in 2022. Although it doesn’t offer a free plan like Proton VPN, its paid plans are cheaper and provide more features than Proton VPN’s paid options. Some of those features include a wider array of streaming services it can unblock, a RAM-only server network (like ExpressVPN and NordVPN have but for cheaper) and many different options for security features. Surfshark has also gotten much faster over the last couple of years.
The latest speed results for Surfshark averaged a 17% speed reduction overall and an 11% drop on the WireGuard protocol. With speeds like that, you’ll have no issues streaming Netflix, Max, Disney Plus and other streaming services without interruptions and with unlimited device connections. To help connection speeds, Surfshark has about 62 servers in Tokyo and over 600 servers in 25 US cities. Surfshark also has top security features like 256-bit encryption and DNS protection but also has additional features (that other VPNs don’t normally have), such as an IP rotator and Dynamic Multihop.
Surfshark is based in the Netherlands, a member of the Fourteen Eyes Alliance, which isn’t great for privacy. However, Shurfshark has a no-logging policy that passed an independent no-logs audit in 2023, despite being in a country that is part of the alliance. Surfshark has the cheapest annual plan, starting at $48 for the first year and $60 for any additional years. Its two-year plan costs $53 for both years, plus two months free (which equals about $2.69 per month), but we typically recommend against plans longer than one year so you can stay flexible in case the quality of your service changes. Surfshark’s monthly plan is $13 and has a 30-day money-back guarantee.
VPNs for Japan
Traveling can be stressful, especially when you also worry about protecting your online data when you visit a new place. If you're going to Japan (or any other country), it's a great idea to start looking for a virtual private network (VPN) to protect your privacy by encrypting your internet traffic in a private tunnel while you're online.
Whether traveling for business or pleasure, a VPN is essential to protect your data while abroad, especially given Japan's close intelligence-sharing relationship with the Five Eyes Alliance. A VPN will also help access content that might not be viewable in Japan, like your Netflix's US library, US-related news sites or local home websites. This list includes the top VPN providers for Japan, all rigorously tested by CNET to find the best one to use before your travels.
Reasons to use a VPN in Japan
Using a VPN in Japan is necessary to protect your privacy and data from prying eyes like the government, ISPs and more. Although Japan has no censorship laws regarding the internet, it still has heavy surveillance. A VPN will protect your personal information using Japanese internet connections and allow you to stay anonymous while in the country. Plus, using a VPN will allow you to stream US-only content.
What is the best VPN for Japan right now?
After running several extensive tests, we have established a thorough list of the best VPNs for Japan, the winner being ExpressVPN. Its full suite of premium security features makes it the most protective app on the market. It has impressive speeds for streaming, internet browsing and or uploading vacation pictures in Japan. A close runner-up would be NordVPN due to its lightning-fast speeds and large Japanese server network.
Other VPNs we tested
IPVanish
IPVanish is a simple-to-use VPN with great streaming speeds and a decent security suite. It's the perfect VPN for beginners due to its simple user interface and provides unlimited connections. Unfortunately, it's not the best VPN for Japan due to its limited server limit (only about 20 servers in Tokyo) and inconsistent speeds. Its speed testing results were all over the place, making it hard to stream or use the internet. Plus, its Quick Connect button sometimes just didn't do what it advertised. Although we tested this only in the US, considering its differing speed results outside the country, I don't recommend trying it in Japan.
Private Internet Access (PIA)
PIA is a fantastic VPN with high-end security features, an independently audited no-logs policy and affordable rates that can compete with Surfshark. Despite all it has to offer, we don't recommend using it in Japan due to its limited Japanese server network (one server location in Tokyo and no mention of how many servers) and poor streaming capabilities. PIA had difficulty unblocking multiple streaming sites while testing in the US.
How we test VPNs
Privacy is among our top considerations when we test out each VPN, but we also look at results for speeds, streaming, value and server network size when determining which VPN is the best for Japan. Besides looking out for top-notch encryptions and security features, we always read and research each VPN's privacy policy. Some VPNs intentionally save your data to sell to third parties, so we look for privacy-friendly elements like a strict no-logs policy (even if they're difficult to prove). On top of that, when a VPN has been independently audited, it shows a proven track record that they hold their word.
Equally crucial to security features is the server network, with a decent number of US (so you won't have any issues accessing home content abroad) and Japanese servers (to connect to local news and search results). While traveling, other key benefits like speed and streaming capabilities are high on our list, so we can test how capable each VPN is at unblocking and streaming content when you're outside the US. Note that speed test numbers are based on US testing, but should still be representative of speeds you'll see elsewhere.
Factors to consider in a VPN for Japan
There are hundreds of VPNs on the market, so we used these key factors to test and determine which VPN will be the best overall in Japan.
Privacy:
The best VPNs for privacy will have top security features like 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, and a no-logs policy to ensure your data stays safe in Japan.
Servers:
We searched through VPNs with a vast server selection (with dozens of locations) to get the best selection of connections. Additionally, we also wanted the largest Japanese and US server networks as well.
Streaming capabilities:
Finding a VPN with strong geo-unblocking capabilities is essential to stream all your favorite content while traveling in Japan. We've tested the best VPN for streaming specifically for those results.
Speed:
Fast speeds are important as every VPN will always slow down your internet connection. Finding a fast VPN (like NordVPN) will allow you to stream in UHD and use the internet without any slowdown.
Price:
We compared the price with the number of security features and benefits we got from each VPN, ensuring each one had the best value. VPNs with a discounted annual plan or a money-back guarantee are the best option, but sometimes, a cheap VPN will work well in Japan.
