ExpressVPN is CNET’s Editor’s Choice for top VPN overall but has also become the best VPN for Mexico since it has the best combined security features, exceptional privacy protection and fast speeds. It has one server location but doesn’t disclose how many servers are in the country and 24 locations in the US, with some being nearby in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. The closer the server, the less of a speed reduction you’ll face.

Privacy was our main concern when testing these VPNs, and ExpressVPN was very impressive during our tests. Specifically, ExpressVPN has a strict no-logs policy to save any of your data now when signing up or using the VPN, which was verified nearly a dozen times by third-party auditors. ExpressVPN is in the British Virgin Islands, outside of the 14 Eyes Alliance. Additionally, ExpressVPN uses RAM-only servers, which cannot save any data that goes through them. The security suite includes 256-bit encryption, obfuscation and a kill switch. We also tried ExpressVPN’s split tunneling feature, which you can use in Mexico to access nearby news and search results on a local IP and have a second encrypted IP to access US-restricted sites.

On top of all the security options, ExpressVPN also delivers speed and streaming capabilities. During our tests, ExpressVPN only dropped by 25% overall, and just 7% on its homemade Lightway protocol. We recommend using the Lightway protocol, as 7% is insignificant and will allow you to stream in 4K Ultra HD without compromising security. Although we could only test while in the US, we had no problem unblocking Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.