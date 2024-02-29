Best VPN for Mexico
CNET’s best VPNs for Mexico will allow you to stream without geo-restrictions and maintain privacy while traveling.
Best Overall VPN
ExpressVPN
- Strong commitment to privacy and transparency
- Forward-thinking security enhancements
- Excellent for streaming
- Streamlined, easy-to-use app across platforms
- Privacy-friendly jurisdiction (British Virgin Islands)
- DNS leaks detected (but immediately addressed)
- Expensive
- Only eight simultaneous connections
- Apple TV app needs work
ExpressVPN is CNET’s Editor’s Choice for top VPN overall but has also become the best VPN for Mexico since it has the best combined security features, exceptional privacy protection and fast speeds. It has one server location but doesn’t disclose how many servers are in the country and 24 locations in the US, with some being nearby in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. The closer the server, the less of a speed reduction you’ll face.
Privacy was our main concern when testing these VPNs, and ExpressVPN was very impressive during our tests. Specifically, ExpressVPN has a strict no-logs policy to save any of your data now when signing up or using the VPN, which was verified nearly a dozen times by third-party auditors. ExpressVPN is in the British Virgin Islands, outside of the 14 Eyes Alliance. Additionally, ExpressVPN uses RAM-only servers, which cannot save any data that goes through them. The security suite includes 256-bit encryption, obfuscation and a kill switch. We also tried ExpressVPN’s split tunneling feature, which you can use in Mexico to access nearby news and search results on a local IP and have a second encrypted IP to access US-restricted sites.
On top of all the security options, ExpressVPN also delivers speed and streaming capabilities. During our tests, ExpressVPN only dropped by 25% overall, and just 7% on its homemade Lightway protocol. We recommend using the Lightway protocol, as 7% is insignificant and will allow you to stream in 4K Ultra HD without compromising security. Although we could only test while in the US, we had no problem unblocking Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
You can use ExpressVPN on up to eight devices, but you will pay a pretty penny to get such security: $13 per month, $60 bi-annually or $100 annually. ExpressVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee that allows you to get a full refund if you aren’t satisfied.
Best VPN for Speed
NordVPN
- The fastest VPN we tested
- Tons of features
- Diskless RAM-only server infrastructure
- Not as transparent as VPN rivals
- Complicated pricing structure
- Only six simultaneous connections allowed
NordVPN has impressed us, especially in terms of speed and security. Not only is NordVPN the fastest product on the market, it also has 30 Mexican servers available (the most on our recommended list) and nearly 2,000 servers in 16 US locations. It’s great for Mexican and US content needs, plus it boasts a security suite that will protect your data in a different country.
NordVPN and ExpressVPN are similar in terms of security options. Although ExpressVPN has more features, NordVPN has its custom-made protocol called NordLynx, which is as fast as WireGuard and packs more security. It also runs on RAM-only servers and has a double VPN feature that adds an extra layer of protection. Regarding privacy, on the surface, NordVPN has a solid no-logs policy that has gone through a couple of third-party audits over the years. It also resides in Panama, outside the 14 Eyes Alliance and has Onion over VPN for extra encryption.
Testing speeds showed a very minimal reduction on NordVPN’s servers. On average, it dropped by only 11% and went down to 8% on NordLynx. Plus, its server coverage in Mexico and the US -- with nearby servers in Texas, New Mexico, and California -- will also keep speeds low. We had no issues unblocking US-restricted sites, although we could test only from the US and on six simultaneous device connections. NordVPN has similar price plans to ExpressVPN, with the same monthly price of $13 a month, but a cheaper promotional price at $60 per year before jumping to the same $100 per year.
Best Beginner VPN
IPVanish
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- Simple, user-friendly interface
- 24/7 customer support with live chat and phone support
- IPVanish identified during DNS leak tests
- US jurisdiction
- Buggy features with platform limitations
IPVanish is the perfect option if you’re not a big tech user and you’re looking for a simple VPN while traveling to Mexico. It has decent coverage in Mexico, with nine servers in Guadalajara and 1,106 in the US, with some nearby in Texas and California. It gave us a 26% speed reduction through OpenVPN (although sometimes this did fluctuate) and a 14.5% drop on the WireGuard protocol.
One of the main issues we had with speed was the Quick Connect feature on IPVanish’s app. Using it sometimes did the opposite and would connect to a server that was not the fastest and sometimes farther away. It was easier just to select the closest server ourselves. Despite the speed dips, it still was good enough to keep a consistent stream going without lag. IPVanish has unlimited simultaneous device connections, so you can use it on every device you bring. It works on Windows, macOS, Linux, Chromebook, Android, iOS and more, although it’s worth looking into the best VPNs for mobile devices if you need one for your phone.
Like our other VPN recommendations IPVanish has RAM-only servers to keep your data safe and a zero-logs policy that has been independently audited. This is good since IPVanish is based in the US, under the Five Eyes Alliance. Prices at IPVanish start at $13 per month, $42 a year or $72 total for two years, although the two latter plans will increase to $90 after the first year.
Reasons to use a VPN in Mexico
No matter where you travel, a VPN is an essential tool when you’re on the go. Although most sites use secure connections that better protect your browsing data on Wi-Fi hotspots, connecting to an airport, hotel or cafe Wi-Fi can expose your data. A VPN removes any doubt about the privacy of your connection. Secondly, being able to access geo-restricted sites (like Hulu or Disney Plus) means you won’t miss any of your favorite shows from home while you’re traveling.
What is the best VPN for Mexico right now?
ExpressVPN is the top VPN for Mexico due to its ability to unblock almost any site while offering privacy protection and lightning-fast speeds. It offers an impressive no-logs policy that has been independently audited. These are the key factors you should look for in a VPN for Mexico, but ExpressVPN also offers military-grade security encryption, a kill switch and RAM-only servers that never save data. Granted, it’s the most expensive option on this list, but the overall ease of use makes Express worth it.
CyberGhost
CyberGhost caught our eye since it has one of the largest server networks in Mexico -- 50 servers in Mexico City -- and a vast selection in the US. It also has specialized streaming servers that bring out the best quality for dozens of US streaming services. It has an easy-to-use interface that makes it an excellent choice for simple usage for $13 per month. Despite these great features, we don’t recommend using CyberGhost as it lacks more high-end security options (like obfuscation), produces uneven speed results and has a potential privacy risk due to shady ownership.
Private Internet Access (PIA)
PIA is a surprisingly great VPN with real potential when we saw it had over 50 US servers. Despite the extensive US network, PIA only has one Mexico server and doesn’t disclose its location. This means connecting to a local IP could cause significant speed reductions or even disconnections due to overcrowding. It’s an acceptable option if you just need to connect to a home IP in the US to access different sites, but it won’t be able to stream much since we had a hard time unblocking multiple streaming platforms.
How we test VPNs
We hand-tested VPNs in the US and researched servers to find the best one for Mexico. During our testing, the most important features we looked for were robust privacy features, security options, server network and location availability, bypassing geo-restrictions and more.
For example, we tested security by checking for IP or DNS leaks. We found ExpressVPN to be one of our most secure VPNs thanks to its TrustedServer technology, automatic kill switch, verified no-logs policy audited by another party and split tunneling.
Other VPNs stood out since we searched for more than just security potential. NordVPN is a super fast VPN with the most Mexican server locations, so you can get local news without risking your data.
Factors to consider in a VPN for Mexico
After testing multiple VPNs, we found the best features to narrow down when looking for the best VPN out of hundreds of options.
Privacy:
No matter your reason for getting a VPN, privacy should always be your first consideration when deciding which one to download. VPNs with a no-logs policy (and third-party audited), reliable kill switch, DNS protection and friendly country of origin will protect you the best.
Servers:
For this article, we narrowed down VPNs with various Mexico and US servers. However, VPNs with a large server network (with many servers and multiple locations) will provide more connection options no matter where you are.
Streaming capabilities:
If you plan on traveling, looking for a VPN with features to access geo-restricted content should be high on your list. Most websites have software that detects if you’re using a VPN and will block you from seeing its content, especially if you’re streaming from another location. VPNs like ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, and more can easily bypass geo-restrictions, whether you’re looking to watch Netflix’s US library while in Mexico or trying to stream from a site unavailable in the country.
Speed:
Your VPN’s speeds must be fast enough to keep a reliable connection to the server (slow speeds will cause frequent disconnection) and fast enough to stream content. A top VPN -- Like NordVPN -- will give you a minimal speed reduction to stream from Netflix and other sites in UHD.
Price
You’ll want to research each VPN and see if the features each one offers provide a good enough value for the price. On top of that, we tested VPNs, which have money-back guarantees, so you can get a refund within a certain amount of time if you aren’t 100% satisfied. If you’re on a budget, there are cheap VPN alternatives.
FAQs
How do I get a Mexico IP address?
To get a Mexico IP address, you’ll need to download a VPN that offers server locations in Mexico. Every VPN on this list has servers in Mexico and will give you an IP once you connect to one of these servers, whether you’re in Mexico or the US.
Are VPNs legal in Mexico?
VPNs are 100% legal to use in Mexico. Although Mexico has strong protections against censorship, there’s nothing wrong with using a VPN to protect your privacy and data from being observed by third parties while visiting. But remember, using a VPN to commit illegal activities is still illegal.
Can I use a free VPN in Mexico
You can use a free VPN while visiting Mexico, but I don’t recommend it. Even if you’re just looking for a simple product only to hide your IP, free VPNs typically use your data to sell to make up for the costs or bombard you with advertisements. Free VPNs aren’t as reliable as premium VPNs. They will either limit your bandwidth, have limited servers (so many may not even have locations in Mexico) or just be disguised as a VPN to get you to download malicious content.
If you must use a free VPN, we recommend Proton VPN. Its unlimited free tier lets you stream your favorite Netflix content from its US library while in Mexico. However, the free VPN lacks a Mexico server and will lower speeds because it must connect to a server farther away.