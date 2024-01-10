Best VPN for Canada
Stream your favorite content while traveling outside the US using one of Canada's best VPNs.
Best Overall VPN
ExpressVPN
- Unmatched transparency
- Top-notch security with no leaks detected
- Excellent for streaming
- Expensive
- Only five simultaneous connections
- Owned by Kape Technologies
ExpressVPN is CNET’s Editor’s Choice for the best overall VPN and our top choice for the best VPN for Canada. ExpressVPN came out on top due to its lightning-fast speeds, reliable privacy protection and extensive server network, with three Canadian locations and 17 US locations. ExpressVPN also has an excellent unblocking capability for streaming and sports sites like Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix and ESPN Plus. In Canada, you’ll be able to access blocked streaming sites like Hulu to stream The Great while connected to a US server on ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN has unique security features, including running its servers through TrustedServer technology, so it can never store data on a hard disk as it goes through RAM-based servers. With other features such as Military-grade 256-bit encryption, IP leak protection and a strict no-logs policy, your data is as secure as possible. We like that ExpressVPN is located in the British Virgin Islands, which isn’t part of the Fourteen Eyes Alliance. ExpressVPN offers up to eight simultaneous connections, and the VPN app is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS and more.
The one downside to ExpressVPN was that it wasn’t the fastest VPN we tested and had an 18% speed loss after trying its OpenVPN protocol. Although its Lightway protocol went down to an 11% speed reduction, it still couldn’t beat NordVPN’s speeds. ExpressVPN is also more expensive than other competitors and has a monthly price of $13. To get a better discount, you can pay $60 for a six-month plan and $100 for an annual plan. Despite the price, ExpressVPN has exceptional security features to protect you in Canada. If you aren’t completely satisfied with the product, you can get your money back thanks to ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.
Best Connectivity
NordVPN
- Among the fastest VPNs
- Tons of features
- Diskless RAM-only server infrastructure
- No transparency reports
- Ambiguous corporate structure
- Only six simultaneous connections allowed
NordVPN is the fastest VPN on the market right now, beating out ExpressVPN as of 2023. During our annual tests, NordVPN had a mere 10% speed drop on average, with only a 7% drop while using NordLynx (NordVPN’s WireGuard-based protocol). Minimal speed drops mean you won’t face any slowdown when you connect to a US server from Canada, whether you’re browsing the internet, streaming or trying to upload photos from your trip.
NordVPN also has an extensive network, with 480-plus servers in Canada in three locations (Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver) and more than 1,970 servers in the US in 16 cities. With such exceptional coverage, you won’t have to connect to farther away servers or face as many overcrowding issues. Besides the great speeds, NordVPN has an excellent track record of security, with features like a kill switch, double VPN, threat protection (which blocks ads and trackers) and Meshnet to connect devices for secure file sharing. NordVPN operates in Panama, which has no data retention laws.
You’ll only be able to connect up to six devices while in Canada, but you’ll have access to US streaming sites such as Netflix, Max, ITV, CBC, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Hulu and more. NordVPN has a monthly cost of $13 for a monthly plan and $67 for the first year of its annual plan (then $100 annually after the introductory price). If you aren’t happy at any point using NordVPN, you can use its 30-day money guarantee to get a full refund.
Best Cheap VPN
Surfshark
- Lots of unique security features
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- RAM-only server network
- Inconsistent speed performance
- 14 Eyes jurisdiction (Netherlands)
- No transparency reports
Surfshark made this list because it’s the most affordable VPN for Canada and has some of the best unblocking capabilities of any top VPN. During your visit to Canada, you’ll have difficulty accessing your US-based streaming site to watch your favorite content. A VPN like Surfshark will allow you to watch shows from Netflix’s US library (and other international libraries). Additionally, you won’t be able to stream anything from Max or Hulu unless you connect to a US server. If you have difficulty unblocking these sites, try switching to a different US server.
Surfshark has more than 120 servers in three Canadian cities (Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto) and over 600 servers in 25 US locations. Surfshark averaged a 17% speed drop and only had an 11% drop while using the WireGuard protocol. Surfshark complements that minimal speed loss with its exception security suite, which even offers a unique IP Randomizer feature that changes your virtual IP every 5-10 minutes while on its server. Plus, you’ll get dynamic multi-hop servers, DNS leak protection, split-tunneling and Surfsharks’s CleanWeb technology (which will block ads and malware while streaming or browsing the web in Canada). You can use all of these on any device you own since Surfshark has unlimited device connections.
Surfshark operates out of the Netherlands and is a member of the Fourteen Eyes Alliance. Although this may cause some privacy concerns, Shurfshark has a no-logging policy that passed an independent no-logs audit in 2023. Surfshark has the lowest annual price, starting at $48 for the first year and $60 for any additional years. Its two-year plan offers the best price of $53 for both years, plus two months free. The monthly plan is $13 and has a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Best Cheap Alternative
PIA
- Open-source and transparent
- Budget-friendly
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- RAM-only server architecture
- Buggy features
- US jurisdiction
- Trouble accessing streaming content
Out of any VPN on this list, Private Internet Access (PIA) has the most extensive network for both the US and Canada. PIA has more than 35,000 servers in 91 countries, with at least one server in every US state and four Canadian locations (Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Ontario). With so much coverage, you’ll have no problem connecting to a US server from Canada to access all your US-based sites.
Besides the expansive network, PIA also has an independently audited no-logs policy, AES 256-bit encryption leak protection, RAM-only servers and it is open-source (only Proton VPN offers this feature). It also has a killswitch that will kill your internet if your connection drops while in Canada. PIA works on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS and multiple browsers with unlimited connections. The VPN is a budget-friendly app with price plans that start at $12 a month, $40 a year and $79 for a three-year plan.
VPNs for Canada
If you're traveling to Canada from the United States, you'll likely need to use several public Wi-Fi hotspots or networks to access the internet. Unless you have a VPN (Virtual Private Network), networks may monitor your personal data and sell it to third parties. According to a study conducted by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada in 2020, 87% of Canadians expressed concerns about the protection of their online privacy. Note that Canada is a member of the Five Eyes Alliance and shares collected data with other countries.
Using a VPN in Canada can help protect your online privacy, unblock geo-restricted content from your streaming accounts (such as Hulu or Netflix's US library), and access local news from your hometown. CNET has extensively tested the top VPN providers over the years to identify the fastest, most reliable, and overall best options. Based on that testing, we've identified the best VPNs to use in Canada, which we recommend using when traveling to ensure your data remains secure no matter where you are.
Reasons to use a VPN in Canada
We highly recommend using a VPN anywhere you go, but it's crucial if you're traveling outside of the US to Canada (or any country). A VPN will protect your information while connecting to Wi-Fi at the airport or a Canadian hotel. Also, while in Canada, you can use a VPN to connect to streaming accounts from the US (Like Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus), watch the latest sports game that could be facing a blackout in Canada, or securely check bank account information.
What is the best VPN for Canada right now?
ExpressVPN is CNET's best VPN for Canada thanks to its vast privacy protection features, high-end security options and a large network of servers in the US and Canada. NordVPN is a close runner-up, offering lightning-fast speeds, a huge list of Canadian servers and an independently-audited privacy policy. When on a budget, Surfshark is the recommended choice as it is the most affordable option on this list while still providing the necessary features for maintaining privacy while in Canada.
Other VPNs we tested
CyberGhost
CyberGhost is one of the best VPNs for streaming, as it offers specialized servers for streaming different websites in multiple countries (including Canada). It also had specialized servers for torrenting, the best servers with a static IP address and NoSpy servers. Although these were neat features and could be helpful when visiting Canada, CyberGhost has a poor ad-blocker function that would make it easier to fall for malicious ads in Canada, has no obfuscation feature and lacks security options.
Proton VPN
Proton VPN is the only free VPN we recommend thanks to its security and because even the free version would unblock US Netflix in Canada. Although its free version does not have a Canadian server, its premium version does. On its premium server, you can unblock more than just US Netflix, although you may still have issues unblocking many US-based streaming sites. Proton VPN had the most inconsistent speed tests out of all the VPNs we tested.
How we test VPNs
Privacy and server accessibility are crucial aspects when selecting the best VPN for Canada. Whether connected to a familiar network or using public Wi-Fi in the country, your data may be vulnerable to various entities, such as companies or governments collecting personal information. Therefore, it's essential to use a VPN with robust privacy features. These features can include a kill switch, DNS leak protection, multi-hop connections and comprehensive privacy policies. Additionally, we assessed the number of servers each VPN had in the United States (since you would need to connect to a US server to access geo-restricted content) and Canada (when you only require local news or web search results while maintaining protection).
We also weighed factors such as budget, streaming capabilities, device connections and security features. For instance finding a mobile VPN with support for multiple device connections helps ensure your VPN will work on whatever phone you travel with.
Factors to consider in a VPN for Canada
Finding the best VPN to use while traveling to Canada can be overwhelming. We used these base factors to determine which VPN stood out.
Privacy:
Due to antiterrorism laws in Canada, there's a considerable amount of cyber surveillance in the country. Choosing a VPN with a strong privacy policy (that is independently tested), kill switch and DNS leak protection helps ensure your data will be secure and can't be shared or stolen.
Servers:
VPNs with large server networks are always great, but this list includes factors such as how many servers are in the home country (the US) and Canada, so you can easily access content from the US or have the best connectivity while on a Canadian server.
Streaming capabilities:
Some VPNs have stronger geo-unblocking capabilities than others, and we wanted to find the best VPN for streaming.
Speed:
Every VPN you connect to will give you a speed drop, so having a super-fast VPN will barely affect your online experience. The top Canadian VPN (NordVPN) will only drop your speed by 10%, but we don't recommend any VPN that decreases your speed by more than 40%.
Price
No matter what VPN you get, you always want to ensure the cost is worth the value you get from your VPN. You don't always need a cheap VPN to get the best value, especially with VPNs with annual deals that provide a good discount or a 30-day money-back guarantee if you aren't satisfied.
Canadian VPN FAQs
How do I get a Canada IP address?
Are VPNs legal in Canada?
Can I use a free VPN in Canada?
CNET VPN Coverage
VPN Use Cases
VPN Reviews - Our Top Picks
VPN Reviews - Other Services
Streaming with VPN
VPN Education