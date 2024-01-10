ExpressVPN is CNET’s Editor’s Choice for the best overall VPN and our top choice for the best VPN for Canada. ExpressVPN came out on top due to its lightning-fast speeds, reliable privacy protection and extensive server network, with three Canadian locations and 17 US locations. ExpressVPN also has an excellent unblocking capability for streaming and sports sites like Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix and ESPN Plus. In Canada, you’ll be able to access blocked streaming sites like Hulu to stream The Great while connected to a US server on ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN has unique security features, including running its servers through TrustedServer technology, so it can never store data on a hard disk as it goes through RAM-based servers. With other features such as Military-grade 256-bit encryption, IP leak protection and a strict no-logs policy, your data is as secure as possible. We like that ExpressVPN is located in the British Virgin Islands, which isn’t part of the Fourteen Eyes Alliance. ExpressVPN offers up to eight simultaneous connections, and the VPN app is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS and more.

The one downside to ExpressVPN was that it wasn’t the fastest VPN we tested and had an 18% speed loss after trying its OpenVPN protocol. Although its Lightway protocol went down to an 11% speed reduction, it still couldn’t beat NordVPN’s speeds. ExpressVPN is also more expensive than other competitors and has a monthly price of $13. To get a better discount, you can pay $60 for a six-month plan and $100 for an annual plan. Despite the price, ExpressVPN has exceptional security features to protect you in Canada. If you aren’t completely satisfied with the product, you can get your money back thanks to ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.