Bengals vs. Steelers Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 16 Online Today

The Christmas weekend brings another long weekend of NFL action. After Week 16 kicked off with the Saints and Rams, the Bengals and Steelers meet up on NBC for a Saturday showdown.

The AFC North rivals enter this weekend's contest each fighting for their playoff lives, the 8-6 Bengals riding a three-game win streak and sitting in the AFC's No. 6 seed, while the 7-7 Steelers are on a three-game skid and in 10th place in the conference.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is called for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) with the game streaming nationally on Peacock and also available on your local NBC station.

Keep reading to see your options for watching Bengals vs. Steelers on Peacock and live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

The Bengals have won three consecutive games since Jake Browning took over as quarterback from the injured Joe Burrow. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Bengals vs. Steelers game today: When and where?

This Week 16 NFL fixture sees the Steelers host the Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Saturday. The game will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, home of the Steelers.

How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers in the US

This week's Bengals-Steelers game is on NBC, so your local NBC station will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch NBC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least-expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.