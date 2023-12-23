Bengals vs. Steelers Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 16 Online Today
Want to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers? Here's everything you need to stream Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET game on NBC.
The Christmas weekend brings another long weekend of NFL action. After Week 16 kicked off with the Saints and Rams, the Bengals and Steelers meet up on NBC for a Saturday showdown.
The AFC North rivals enter this weekend's contest each fighting for their playoff lives, the 8-6 Bengals riding a three-game win streak and sitting in the AFC's No. 6 seed, while the 7-7 Steelers are on a three-game skid and in 10th place in the conference.
Kickoff for Saturday's game is called for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) with the game streaming nationally on Peacock and also available on your local NBC station.
Keep reading to see your options for watching Bengals vs. Steelers on Peacock and live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.
Bengals vs. Steelers game today: When and where?
This Week 16 NFL fixture sees the Steelers host the Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Saturday. The game will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, home of the Steelers.
How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers in the US
This week's Bengals-Steelers game is on NBC, so your local NBC station will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch NBC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least-expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.
You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).
The most affordable way to stream Bengals vs. Steelers is with Peacock. Its $6-per-month Premium plan includes access to Sunday Night Football and all the games that NBC airs.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes NBC in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes NBC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
Sling TV's Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations but only in a handful of markets. Read our Sling TV review. The price will be either $40 or $45 per month, depending on where you live.
All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software