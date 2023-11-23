49ers vs. Seahawks Livestream: How to Watch NFL on Thanksgiving Day Online

It's a two-team race in the NFC West between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. The Niners lead the division at 7-3, with the Seahawks a game back at 6-4.

The two teams meet on Thanksgiving night in Seattle. It's the first matchup between the two West Coast rivals before a rematch less than three weeks later in San Francisco.

The 49ers have gotten back on track after a three-game skid. They've won their last two games behind steadier play of quarterback Brock Purdy and the return of wideout Deebo Samuel.

Defensive end Chase Young has made an immediate impact after joining the team at the trade deadline, but the defense will be without All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, who will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

For the Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith was knocked out of last week's game with an elbow injury, but the team thinks he'll be able to suit up on Thursday.

The 49ers-Seahawks game kicks off in Seattle at 5:20 p.m. PT (8:20 p.m. ET) and will be shown nationally on NBC.

Keep reading to see your options for watching Thanksgiving football on Peacock and live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

Geno Smith's participation in the Seahawks' Thanksgiving clash with the 49ers is in the balance thanks to a right elbow injury. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

49ers vs. Seahawks: When and where?



For Week 12 of the NFL season, the 49ers host the Seahawks at 5:20 p.m. PT (8:20 p.m. ET) on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 23). The game is set to take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, home of the Seahawks.

How to watch, livestream 49ers vs. Seahawks

NBC is carrying this match nationwide, so in addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch your local NBC station for free -- you can also stream the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV, also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but a stream for this Turkey Day game is limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.