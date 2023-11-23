49ers vs. Seahawks Livestream: How to Watch NFL on Thanksgiving Day Online
The two NFC West frontrunners face off in a Turkey Day clash at Lumen Field.
It's a two-team race in the NFC West between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. The Niners lead the division at 7-3, with the Seahawks a game back at 6-4.
The two teams meet on Thanksgiving night in Seattle. It's the first matchup between the two West Coast rivals before a rematch less than three weeks later in San Francisco.
The 49ers have gotten back on track after a three-game skid. They've won their last two games behind steadier play of quarterback Brock Purdy and the return of wideout Deebo Samuel.
Defensive end Chase Young has made an immediate impact after joining the team at the trade deadline, but the defense will be without All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, who will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
For the Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith was knocked out of last week's game with an elbow injury, but the team thinks he'll be able to suit up on Thursday.
The 49ers-Seahawks game kicks off in Seattle at 5:20 p.m. PT (8:20 p.m. ET) and will be shown nationally on NBC.
Keep reading to see your options for watching Thanksgiving football on Peacock and live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.
49ers vs. Seahawks: When and where?
For Week 12 of the NFL season, the 49ers host the Seahawks at 5:20 p.m. PT (8:20 p.m. ET) on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 23). The game is set to take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, home of the Seahawks.
How to watch, livestream 49ers vs. Seahawks
NBC is carrying this match nationwide, so in addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch your local NBC station for free -- you can also stream the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive is Peacock Premium at $6 per month. Most live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV, also carry your local NBC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.
You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but a stream for this Turkey Day game is limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).
The most affordable way to stream NBC NFL games is with Peacock. Its $6-per-month Premium plan includes access to Sunday Night Football and all the games that NBC airs.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month right now (before jumping to $77 per month on October 12) and includes NBC in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month Entertainment package includes NBC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.
Sling TV's Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations but only in a handful of markets. The price will be either $40 or $45 per month, depending on where you live. Read our Sling TV review.
All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
