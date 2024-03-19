Universal Remotes Up to 20% Off Before Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Once you've found a universal remote you love, such as the long-gone Harmony line, it's very difficult to go back to an ordinary TV clicker. There are a handful of brands still keeping the category afloat, and two of them have remotes on sale for Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Sofabaton and Amazon.

As a reviewer (and user) of learning remotes for 15 years, the Sofabaton U2 is one of the best values I have ever seen. It's easy to setup thanks to a mobile app, and it's now an even better buy with a $10 discount. Its stablemate, the X1, which i haven't yet reviewed, is an activity-based remote with smart capabilities, and it's available at a $20 savings.

It wouldn't be an Amazon sale without discounts on the company's devices, as well as the competitive Roku streamers, and the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available at 20% off. The remote includes a smart assistant button and controls a connected TV via HDMI-CEC.