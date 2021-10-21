iPod at 20 PS5 restock tracker Moderna booster 100-million-year old crab Trump social network Pixel 6: Everything to know
TCL Roku and Android TVs are up to $140 off at Walmart right now

Check out this trio of 55-inch TCL TVs from Walmart, with prices starting at $228.

Streaming device manufacturer Roku offers some of the best AV gear for some of the best prices -- from its insanely affordable Roku Express to the Roku Streambar speaker. Easy-to-use Roku TVs are also excellent value for money, even when not on sale, with the TCL 4-Series being a definite highlight for value. Walmart has two 4-Series models on sale right now (though one uses the Android TV system, not Roku) and a third "S21" model coming soon. Prices start at $228 for a 55-inch screen.  

TCL 55S434: $298

Save $142
Walmart

The TCL S434 is a Walmart-specific Android variant of the TCL 55S435 we've reviewed. If you belong in the Fire TV camp, as opposed to Roku, the Android interface will be more familiar to you, with its rows of thumbnails and app store. Judging from the specifications we expect picture quality to be very similar to the 4-Series, which is to say very good. If you want the Roku experience you could still buy a $40 Express 4K and come out over $100 ahead.

$298 at Walmart

TCL 55S435 Roku TV: $399

Save $41
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

If you want a high-quality affordable TV, you should definitely take a look at the TCL 4-Series. Thanks to the Roku interface, it's easy to use and great for streaming, and the picture quality is serviceable. You'll need to pay even more for better image quality.

Read our TCL 4-series Roku TV (2021) review.

 

$398 at Walmart

TCL 55S21: $228

Black Friday deal starts Nov. 10
Walmart

We don't know very much about the S21 yet, but a 55-inch Roku TV for under $230? It's not even possible to get a "dumb" TV for that much.

$228 at Walmart