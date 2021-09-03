Sling TV's new Barstool Sports Channel arrives just in time for kickoff

Sling TV

Just in time for the start of football season, streaming TV service Sling TV has launched an exclusive new , collecting content from the popular fantasy sports and culture franchise.

The channel promises "special commentary, live content and more" for both Sling subscribers and Sling Free users. It says new episodes will be available exclusively on Sling for two weeks before wider release.

The channel will incorporate shows such as Barstool College Football Show, The Pro Football Football Show and the Sling-exclusive The Brandon Walker College Football Show, which "will debut tonight at 6 p.m. ET, and will be live each Monday-Thursday at 6," Walker said in a blog post.

This week the Locast service, which also offered free, over-the-air to Sling TV subscribers, suspended its service following a court case. As a budget live TV streaming provider Sling TV offers only limited access to broadcast TV.

