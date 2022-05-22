Save $150 on a Budget-Friendly 40-inch TCL Smart TV

If affordability and convenience are your top priorities when shopping for a new TV, then it doesn't get much better than the TCL 3-Series. This budget-friendly smart TV offers all the basics, including Roku built-in, and right now you can snag a 40-inch model for just $150 at Target, 50% off the usual price. This price is only available when purchased online, and without a clear-cut expiration on this offer, we recommend acting sooner rather than later.

This TCL 3-Series runs on Roku's operating system, so you have access to all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more, right out of the box. You can even personalize the home screen so all of your favorite apps are front and center when you boot it up. The screen is a 40-inch full HD LED display with direct lit backlighting, and has a resolution of 1080p. You can control the TV using either the remote or the Roku companion app on your phone, or use hands-free voice control through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa enabled smart devices.

And for more budget-friendly TVs, check out our round-up of the best cheap TV deals you can shop right now.