Samsung's $4,000, 98-Inch TV Promises Better Big Picture With AI

It probably won't perform as well as our favorite TCL for the same price, however.

Bella Czajkowski Associate Writer
Bella covers TVs and home entertainment technology for CNET. She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio State University, where she was editor-in-chief of the independent student newspaper, The Lantern. She recently earned a master's degree in investigative reporting from Columbia Journalism School. When she's not writing, Bella can be found at the dog park with her rescue pup, Wilson.
Expertise TVs and Home Entertainment Technologies
David Katzmaier Editorial Director -- Personal Tech
David reviews TVs and leads the Personal Tech team at CNET, covering mobile, software, computing, streaming and home entertainment. We provide helpful, expert reviews, advice and videos on what gadget or service to buy and how to get the most out of it.
Expertise A 20-year CNET veteran, David has been reviewing TVs since the days of CRT, rear-projection and plasma. Prior to CNET he worked at Sound & Vision magazine and eTown.com. He is known to two people on Twitter as the Cormac McCarthy of consumer electronics. Credentials
  • Although still awaiting his Oscar for Best Picture Reviewer, David does hold certifications from the Imaging Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Standards and Technology on display calibration and evaluation.
Bella Czajkowski
David Katzmaier
Samsung

Samsung released another massive screen Monday, the 98-inch DU9000 Crystal UHD TV, that aims to optimize picture quality using artificial intelligence. Samsung says the AI feature included on the new model, called Supersize Picture Enhancer, will make the image on the 98-inch screen comparable to that of a 65-inch TV. 

While $4,000 is relatively low for a Samsung TV of this size, it's actually the same as the 98-inch version of our favorite TV for the money, the TCL QM8. Despite Samsung's impressive-sounding AI processing, we don't expect its overall picture quality to stack up to that of the TCL. That's because the QM8 has one major advantage: mini-LEDs. 

In our review, the QM8's excellent brightness and contrast was mostly due to mini-LED technology, which the DU9000, according to Samsung's press release, appears to lack. (Samsung hasn't yet replied to our request for confirmation.) According to Samsung's web site, to get mini-LED in a Samsung TV you'll need to step up to its Neo QLED line, which at the 98-inch size costs a cool $15,000 for the 2024 QN90D.

The 98-inch Crystal UHD TV is available now.

