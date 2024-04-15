Samsung's $4,000, 98-Inch TV Promises Better Big Picture With AI

Samsung released another massive screen Monday, the 98-inch DU9000 Crystal UHD TV, that aims to optimize picture quality using artificial intelligence. Samsung says the AI feature included on the new model, called Supersize Picture Enhancer, will make the image on the 98-inch screen comparable to that of a 65-inch TV.

While $4,000 is relatively low for a Samsung TV of this size, it's actually the same as the 98-inch version of our favorite TV for the money, the TCL QM8. Despite Samsung's impressive-sounding AI processing, we don't expect its overall picture quality to stack up to that of the TCL. That's because the QM8 has one major advantage: mini-LEDs.

In our review, the QM8's excellent brightness and contrast was mostly due to mini-LED technology, which the DU9000, according to Samsung's press release, appears to lack. (Samsung hasn't yet replied to our request for confirmation.) According to Samsung's web site, to get mini-LED in a Samsung TV you'll need to step up to its Neo QLED line, which at the 98-inch size costs a cool $15,000 for the 2024 QN90D.

The 98-inch Crystal UHD TV is available now.