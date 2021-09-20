Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers Dolby Vision, faster Wi-Fi and processor for $50

Roku

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus has remained one of the best streamers since its 2017 debut, and four years on the company is finally replacing it. On Monday, the streaming giant announced a new player called the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. There's also a new bundle called, confusingly, the Streaming Stick 4K Plus, which combines the updated stick with the company's Voice Remote Pro.

The new Streaming Stick 4K starts at the same $50 as the Streaming Stick Plus and keeps an identical shape: a compact stick designed to hide behind your TV and plug into an HDMI port. New with this updated model are the ability to stream in two additional high dynamic range formats, Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus (for TVs that support either format), a new quad-core processor and a "redesigned" Wi-Fi adapter that Roku says will offer "up 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds." Dolby Atmos audio is supported as well, with the device capable of running the company's latest Roku OS 10.5 software.

Unlike the $40 Roku Express 4K Plus that launched earlier this year (and which is our current favorite streamer), the new Streaming Stick 4K will not be able to connect to Ethernet through USB adapters. If you want Ethernet and Dolby Vision in your Roku, you will still need to spring for the company's $100 Ultra box (or $70, if you get the updated, Walmart-exclusive Ultra LT).

The bundle that combines Streaming Stick 4K with the Voice Remote Pro runs $70, a $10 savings compared to buying both devices separately.

Both the standalone stick and the bundle will be available in mid-October, Roku says.

The new Roku stick comes just weeks after rival Amazon announced a new $55 Fire TV Stick 4K Max. That device also handles Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus and Dolby Atmos for audio, but adds support for Wi-Fi 6. (The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is still using Wi-Fi 5.) The Fire TV 4K Max and Google's $50 Chromecast with Google TV are also capable of tapping into cloud gaming platforms: Amazon's Luna service and Google Stadia, respectively.

Roku devices remain without any cloud gaming service, with the company continuing to prioritize video streaming. Paul Nangeroni, Roku's director of product management for its players, tells CNET that the company is "paying close attention" and is "watching trends in the space," but had nothing to share on gaming right now.

Look for a review of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K on CNET soon.

