Roku Rolls Out OS 11 Update with Personalized Photo Screensaver and More

Roku

Your Roku is about to get a software update. Today Roku debuted its new operating system, Roku OS 11. The new OS doesn't offer too many upgrades from version 10.5 -- which was released in September -- but does add the ability to upload photos to use as the screensaver on your device. Users will be able to transfer images directly to their Roku from their phone or computer. They will also be able to share their albums with their Roku-owning friends and family, who'll then have the opportunity to add their own pictures to the photo stream.

Additionally, Roku is also adding a new "What to Watch" section on the home screen, where you'll see a personalized selection of new titles from across media platforms. The section is updated regularly and is curated based on popular and trending content.

In January, the home screen was also updated to include a Live TV Zone where users can see content from the Roku Channel and other cord-cutting services, such as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV. In OS 11, subscribers to cable alternatives will be able to view their recently watched live TV content directly from the home screen.

Other improvements in OS 11 include new sound modes for Roku Streambars and speakers, a new calibration tool on the Roku mobile app for syncing supported audio devices and the addition of Spanish, German, and Portuguese to voice-enabled keyboards.

The new operating system will begin appearing on supported Roku devices in the coming weeks.

Roku has a long history of sending out updates to improve its product. The company typically releases new versions of its operating system at least two times a year. Recent OS enhancements include automatic game console detection, increased Apple AirPlay support, and improved voice control.

Competing streaming devices, including Chromecast with Google TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, have long had the ability to customize their screensavers with personalized photos, and also offer personalized recommendations and separate sections for live TV.