Roku Made Streaming Women's Sports Easier with Dedicated Zone

Streaming device-maker Roku announced on Wednesday it's adding a dedicated Women's Sports Zone within its Sports Experience. The new zone will collect live and upcoming games -- from the WNBA, golf, soccer and more -- and sports-related movies and documentaries into one place. Content can also be curated to match viewing habits and favorite teams.

The Women's Sports Zone launch coincides with the start of the 2023 WNBA season, which begins on Friday and airs games on a collection of networks, including ABC, ESPN, ION, NBA TV, CBS, CBSSN, Amazon Prime, Twitter and the WNBA's League Pass service.

"At a time when it is harder than ever to find what you want to watch, our new Women's Sports Zone makes it easier for fans to get to the content they love, and it arrives just in time for the tip-off of the WNBA season this Friday," Kelli Raftery, Roku's vice president of global communications, said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Roku users can find the Women's Sports Zone by scrolling to Sports on the menu to the left of the Home Screen and navigating to the Browse By Sport Section. There you'll find a tab for Women's Sports. It can also be reached by searching "Women's Sports" in Roku's search bar or by using your voice.

Roku's Sports Zones, while helpful, do not have access to content from all sports services, only sports from certain partners. As a result, users might still need to search through other apps and services to find games not found through the Women's Sports Zone.

When Sports Zones launched late last year, content was only available for games on Apple TV, DirecTV, Fox Sports, FuboTV, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Prime Video, Sling, The Roku Channel, TNT, TBS and truTV, as well as games coming over the air through an antenna connected to Roku TV models. Those looking for a game on Amazon Prime, ESPN or other channels will need to use the apps for those services in order to find and access their content.