Roku Announces Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro Bundle

Roku is releasing an exclusive new bundle, the Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro, the streaming company said in a press release Tuesday.

The bundle is currently up for pre-order at Amazon and costs $50 in the US. It's priced a little bit more than the $40 Roku Express 4K Plus product that comes with the standard voice remote, which is CNET's 2023 pick for best streaming device. Instead, this package includes the snazzier Roku Voice Remote Pro.

The Voice Remote Pro, which debuted in 2021, features a rechargeable battery, a headphone jack and the option to give certain commands hands-free using your voice, such as "find my remote." And unlike the basic Roku voice remote, the Pro model is equipped with the private listening function. You can connect your headphones and listen to your TV without disrupting the household. It's compatible with all Roku TV models, streaming players and audio devices, according to Roku.

Coupled with the streaming player, the remote allows you to seamlessly stream HD and 4K content, Roku said. The Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro bundle will begin shipping on Oct. 4.

Roku's release joins a crowded arena of streaming device drops at a comparatively lower price point. Amazon's new $50 Fire TV Stick 4K and $60 Fire TV Stick 4K Max were unveiled by the company last week. If you're interested in getting your first streaming device or upgrading, check out our top picks and favorites from Roku.