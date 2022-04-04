Elon Musk Takes Stake in Twitter Your Digital Footprint: Bigger Than You Know Grammys 2022 Winners: The Full List of Results Zelenskyy's Speech at Grammys Alphabet's Drone Deliveries Start Coca-Cola Byte: 'Pixel' Flavored
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Our Favorite LG OLED TV Is Back Down to Near Its All-Time Low at Amazon

Today's price is less than $50 more than the low we saw last month, but shipping is free this time around.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane
LG C1 OLED TV
David Katzmaier/CNET

If you are looking to upgrade your TV to something newer and better, you may have come across OLED panels in your research. LG makes some of the best OLED TVs and the LG OLED C1 happens to be one of our favorite models on the market. Right now, Amazon has the 65-inch model marked down to just $1,697 which is about $100 less than most other retailers are selling it for and only a little more than the lowest price we've seen for this model.

See at Amazon

Amazon has a few delivery options available for this TV set, most of which are free. During the checkout process you can select a date and time, as well as the service you need done, whether you want it delivered to a specific room in your home or just need it delivered to right inside your front door. 

David Katzmaier said in his full review of the C1 OLED for CNET that "the C1 is a superb performer, every bit as capable as the best TVs I've reviewed." This model earned a CNET Editors' Choice award for combining "incredible image quality with the best features" and it's also one of the "best options for most buyers." OLED has been preferred by CNET for a long time at this point. It offers better contrast than other panels to bring you life-like and bright colors. LG has been the industry leader in OLED for years.