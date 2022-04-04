Our Favorite LG OLED TV Is Back Down to Near Its All-Time Low at Amazon

David Katzmaier/CNET

If you are looking to upgrade your TV to something newer and better, you may have come across OLED panels in your research. LG makes some of the best OLED TVs and the LG OLED C1 happens to be one of our favorite models on the market. Right now, Amazon has the 65-inch model marked down to just $1,697 which is about $100 less than most other retailers are selling it for and only a little more than the lowest price we've seen for this model.

Amazon has a few delivery options available for this TV set, most of which are free. During the checkout process you can select a date and time, as well as the service you need done, whether you want it delivered to a specific room in your home or just need it delivered to right inside your front door.

David Katzmaier said in his full review of the C1 OLED for CNET that "the C1 is a superb performer, every bit as capable as the best TVs I've reviewed." This model earned a CNET Editors' Choice award for combining "incredible image quality with the best features" and it's also one of the "best options for most buyers." OLED has been preferred by CNET for a long time at this point. It offers better contrast than other panels to bring you life-like and bright colors. LG has been the industry leader in OLED for years.