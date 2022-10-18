New Apple TV 4K Box Improves Processor, Lowers Price to $129

The Apple TV 4K is getting a refresh. The company's newest streaming device is fifty percent faster, according to the company, but the biggest improvement to potential buyers will likely be the new, lower price. The 2022 Apple TV 4K starts at $129, which is $50 less than the previous Apple TV 4K, which debuted last year.

The new Apple TV 4K has an upgraded processor, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, that's more efficient and allows a smaller physical box. It comes in two configurations, the Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) at $129 and the Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) for $149. The base version has 64GB of storage and the more-expensive one has 128GB and a wired Ethernet port, which was included in the base model previously. It's also compatible with an additional high dynamic range video format, HDR10+, which joins Dolby Vision and standard HDR10 among the box's video capabilities.

The new Apple TV 4K includes a similar Siri Remote to the last version, but the new remote has a USB-C port for charging, replacing the lightning port. Apple did not add a remote finder function, however, a convenient feature found on remotes from Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Apple

Although the new price is lower, it's still more than most competing streamers. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Chromecast with Google TV (both $50) and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($55) all cost less than half as much as the new Apple TV 4K, for example, and offer similar capabilities -- namely voice remotes and the ability to stream Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and numerous other streaming services in 4K HDR to TVs.

The Apple TV HD, a $149 streamer with a slower processor and no 4K video capability, in no longer on sale at the Apple store.