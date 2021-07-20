Netflix is still struggling to add subscribers anything like last year's surges

Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix's added 1.5 million subscribers in the last quarter, another period of much slower growth than the leaps in popularity it enjoyed a year earlier when people around the world were stuck at home and desperate for distraction in lockdown. Though Netflix added subscribers in most regions of the world, it lost members in the US and Canada -- its biggest single market -- for the first time since 2019.

Netflix, the world's dominant streaming-video subscription service, said subscribers grew by 1.54 million to 209.2 million total between April and June, according to its Tuesday report for second-quarter results.

That narrowly beats Netflix's April guidance to add 1 million new members, which analysts' consensus expectation basically matched, according to Thomson Reuters. And Netflix's guidance for the third quarter to add another 3.5 million members paled in comparison with the 5.5 million new members that analysts expected Netflix to predict.

Netflix growth slowed to a trickle earlier this year, after it enjoyed surges in popularity from people stuck at home and desperate for entertainment during pandemic lockdown last year. But even though its ambitious production schedule kept the service stocked with new titles through much of 2020, COVID-19's delays to movie and TV production finally caught up with Netflix this year, and its cadence of new material was much lighter in the first half than it was a year before. And Netflix had long warned that some of the surges in its membership may have pulled forward demand, essentially reeling in subscribers earlier than would they would have joined otherwise. That set up the potential for dry spells, like the one seeming to play out now.

"COVID has created some lumpiness in our membership growth (higher growth in 2020, slower growth this year)," the company said in a letter to shareholders.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.