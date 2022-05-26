LG Infuses Its C2 OLED TV With a Star Wars Theme

You don't have to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on just any old television -- LG is releasing a special Star Wars edition of its 65-inch C2 OLED TV. The Galactic Empire-themed product was revealed on the show floor of the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in California on Thursday, and it'll be on display on there until Sunday.

This edition of the C2 features a Star Wars inspired on-screen menu system, aesthetics and packaging the features Darth Vader. It also comes loaded with exclusive galleries of Star Wars content -- from original, illustrated storyboards to posters of iconic scenes.

LG

The Star Wars C2 will include a themed Magic Remote, and its user interface will mimic the look and sound of a lightsaber.

There will be only 501 units released in the US -- a reference to the real-world cosplay group and Vader's elite stormtrooper unit in-universe -- and will be available via LG.com. (Specific availability will be announced at a later date.) Each TV will include a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Pricing is unclear, but the normal model sells for around $2,500.

LG

"The C2 offers image quality that's a clear step above any non-OLED TV I've seen, a bigger range of sizes than ever -- including a new 42-inch option -- and a price that's not too steep," CNET's David Katzmaier said of the standard, non-Star Wars model.

The fan convention, which runs May 26-29, isn't leaning on a movie like previous Celebrations. It's hyping the upcoming Disney Plus series instead; we'll likely have our first look at Andor (the prequel to Rogue One) on Thursday, get some concrete details about The Mandalorian season 3 on Saturday and catch a glimpse of The Bad Batch's second season on Sunday.