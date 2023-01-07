Live: CES 2023 Live Blog Tech Trends of 2023 CES 2023's Wild Highlights Robots of CES Smart Homes at CES Ring Car Cam Netflix 'Kaleidoscope' Guide A Sleep Aid
JBL Rocks Two New Retro Turntables for 2023

The Spinner BT and TT350 Classic are expected in the second half of 2023.

Ty Pendlebury
JBL may be best known for its speakers, but the Samsung-owned brand is branching out into turntables with two new models at CES 2023: the $399 Spinner BT and the $999 TT350 Classic.

JBL Spinner BT ($399)

The Spinner BT is an aptX HD Bluetooth-enabled record player that comes in a striking orange and black color scheme. The plinth is constructed from MDF, and the player features an aluminum platter and tonearm with a removable head shell. The JBL comes with a "high-quality Audio Technica moving magnet cartridge" preinstalled. The Spinner BT also includes a speed sensor to minimize wow and flutter from the belt-driven platter.

JBL TT350 ($999)

Meanwhile, the step-up TT350 Classic is a direct-drive model and not belt-drive -- and this is a feature usually seen in DJ turntables. The TT350 features a walnut wood chassis and an aluminum-looking front panel in an apparent throwback to '60s cool. The TT350 Classic also includes a curved aluminum tonearm with a moving magnet cartridge (possibly a Ortofon 2M, judging from the illustration) -- also preinstalled on a removable head shell. The model includes damped and adjustable feet as well. Unlike the Spinner it doesn't appear to include an onboard pre-amp.

Of the two models, I'm most intrigued by the TT350 with its Pro-Ject Debut Pro-like features such as adjustable feet and thick plinth. The JBL looks like it would make a great partner for the fantastic JBL L52 speakers ($999).

The JBL TT350 will be available before the middle of 2023, while the Spinner BT will come in the third quarter of the year. 