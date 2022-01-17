Crutchfield launches home audio deals on speakers, headphones, TVs and more this week

Crutchfield/Screenshot by CNET

Winter weather have you stuck inside? Now is a great time to enjoy cozying up and bingeing your favorite shows or taking in the big game with a new home entertainment setup. Crutchfield is offering an array of deals on home entertainment and audio equipment this week. We've gone through and highlighted a few great deals we thought you should know about, but you can see the entire sale at below.

Check out a few of our favorite deals at-a-glance for ways to spruce up your soundscape at a discount.

LG This LG features 4K screen resolution, LED back lighting and TruMotion 120 blur reduction. The quad core processor improves contrast, sharpness and color. Featuring Filmmaker Mode and Game Optimizer allows for quick settings shifts into exactly what you need to get the most out of your viewing experience. Plus, with LG ThinQ AI, you can link all your compatible smart devices and use your TV as your hub.

Polk Audio This soundbar is a great addition to any home theater system. It is slim and compact, as well as wall mountable (with included brackets). Featuring Dolby Digital, DTS decoding, and Stereo Dimensional Array sound technology, as well as seven built-in drivers, and 180 watts of amplification, this soundbar gives your home a truly cinematic experience. VoiceAdjust technology also helps keep dialogue intelligible, plus there are sound-optimizing EQ presets for movies, sports and music, for easy adjustments to give you the best audio experience. The MagniFi Max is features built-in Google Chromecast which lets you stream Pandora, Google Play Music and more. It is also Bluetooth enabled to stream from smartphones, tablets or computers.

Klipsch These wireless Bluetooth headphones have an array of 4 built-in microphones, which help capture your voice in noisy or windy conditions, making them ideal for use on-the-go. They are also IP67 waterproof and sweatproof, so you can use them while exercising and won't have to worry about hitting inclement weather. Plus, with Transparent Mode, you can stay aware of your surroundings. The T5 earbuds feature aptX and AAC decoding and were recently redesigned to offer better sound clarity with a more full-range sound than previous models. Oval ear tips offer a secure fit and noise-isolation, and controls on each earbud allow you to answer calls and control volume at the touch of a button. The T5 wireless earbuds give you up to 8 hours of listening per charge, while the carrying case offers up to 24 hours of listening power, letting you stay connected on-the-go.