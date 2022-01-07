Cambridge Audio turns out new Bluetooth record players at CES 2022

Cambridge Audio

British hi-fi manufacturer Cambridge Audio has announced two new Bluetooth tables at CES 2022 -- the Alva TT V2 and Alva ST -- with prices starting at $1,000.

The turntables follow on from the 2019 Alva, which included aptX HD Bluetooth streaming (to a pair of headphones or speaker). Both of the new turntables offer a switchable phono stage, aptX HD and a redesigned tonearm with a removable headshell.

While the original Alva was a riff on the Rega Planar 2 (especially in the tonearm), the V2 is its own beast that keeps the Rega-like Alva MC cartridge (a $499 value). The Alva V2 also features a direct-drive motor which powers a polyoxymethylene (Delrin) platter -- a material that is prized by audiophiles as it closely resembles the vinyl that records are stamped on.

Meanwhile, the Alva ST is a cut down version with less damping inside the plinth, and it uses a belt drive motor with a die-cast aluminum platter. It also features an entry-level cartridge in the Audio Technica AT-VM95e. Of the two the Alva ST is the most compelling as it offers an all-in-one solution for the same price as the Pro-ject Debut Pro or Planar 3 -- both of which require a separate preamp.

The Alva TT V2 ($1,999 £1,700) and Alva ST ($999/£850) turntables will be available in spring 2022. Australian pricing is yet to be announced but expect around AU$3,000 and AU$1,500, respectively.